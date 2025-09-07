Smokies' Early Blast Sinks Trash Pandas in Road Finale, 3-1

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (20-43, 44-87) wrapped up their 2025 road schedule with a 3-1 loss to the Knoxville Smokies (32-29, 65-65) on Sunday afternoon at Covenant Health Park. After taking Tuesday's opener 1-0, the Trash Pandas dropped the final five games of the series to finish 21-47 away from Toyota Field.

All of Knoxville's offense came in the first inning. Pedro Ramirez singled with one out, BJ Murray doubled, and Pablo Aliendo followed with a three-run homer to right off Rocket City starter Walbert Ureña (L, 4-9). That would be the only damage against Ureña, who made a franchise-record 26th start of the year, his second of the week and sixth against Knoxville. The 21-year-old Angels prospect allowed three runs on six hits with no walks and six strikeouts over 5.0 innings.

Smokies starter Yenrri Rojas impressed in his Double-A debut, retiring the first nine batters he faced. In the fourth, he issued walks to Ben Gobbel and Ryan Nicholson before David Calabrese drove in Gobbel with an RBI single to right, trimming the deficit to 3-1.

Despite putting a runner on base in eight of nine innings, Rocket City couldn't capitalize, finishing 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position while stranding seven runners against six Smokies pitchers. Nick Hull (W, 1-2) earned the win with a scoreless fifth, and Tyler Santana (S, 5) locked down the save in the ninth.

Sam Ryan rebounded from a blown save earlier in the week with 3.0 hitless innings in relief, striking out three with one walk. Offensively, Oscar Colás went 1-for-3 with a walk to extend his hitting streak to six games.

The Trash Pandas now return to Toyota Field for their final homestand of the 2025 season, beginning Tuesday at 6:35 pm. Neither team has announced a starting pitcher for the series opener. Fans can watch on WAAY-TV "MORE" 31.6, Bally Sports Live, MiLB.tv, or listen on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 HD-2.

