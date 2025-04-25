Shuckers Announce Partnership with Gray Media, Inc. to Air 12 Games Locally on TV

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Gray Media, Inc. have announced a partnership to air 12 Shuckers home games throughout the 2025 season on 12 stations throughout Mississippi and Louisiana on the Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network. All 12 games are free-to-access with over-the-air television on antenna, Fubo TV, Cox Communications and Medicom in select markets. The first game is set to air on Friday, April 25 at 6:35 p.m. as the Shuckers take on the Montgomery Biscuits at Keesler Federal Park.

"This is a monumental partnership for our 10 th anniversary season," Shuckers General Manager Hunter Reed said. "We're excited to bring Shuckers baseball to fans throughout Mississippi and Louisiana while showcasing future big league talent and our ballpark."

The following channels will carry the 12 games through the Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network: Biloxi WTBL 51.3, Biloxi WLOX 13.6, Hattiesburg WLHA 18.2, Jackson WLBT 3.3, Meridian WOOK 15.5, New Orleans WVUE 7.1, Baton Rouge WAFB 9.3, Lake Charles KGCH 32.1, Monroe KCWL 24.1, Alexandria KLGC 25.2 and Shreveport KSLA 12.2. Games on WVUE in New Orleans and WAFB in Baton Rouge can be accessed through cable on Cox Communications. Medicom subscribers can access games shown on WVUE 7.1 in New Orleans.

The full schedule of games can be found below;

Friday, April 25 vs. Montgomery Biscuits - 6:35 p.m.

Saturday, April 26 vs. Montgomery Biscuits - 6:05 p.m.

Saturday, May 10 vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos - 6:05 p.m.

Friday, June 6 vs. Montgomery Biscuits - 6:35 p.m.

Friday, June 20 vs. Knoxville Smokies - 6:35 p.m.

Saturday, July 5 vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos - 6:05 p.m.

Friday, July 11 vs. Birmingham Barons - 6:35 p.m.

Friday, July 25 vs. Rocket City Trash Pandas - 6:35 p.m.

Friday, August 15 vs. Columbus Clingstones - 6:35 p.m.

Saturday, August 16 vs. Columbus Clingstones - 6:05 p.m.

Saturday, August 23 vs. Chattanooga Lookouts - 6:05 p.m.

Saturday September 6 vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos - 6:05 p.m.

All games can still be accessed through the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network and Cruisin' WGCM 1240AM/100.9FM, MiLB.tv and the Bally Sports Live app. Games that air on Gray Media stations will be available on all four platforms.

