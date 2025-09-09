Columbus Clingstones' Adam Zebrowski Named La-Z-Boy of Columbus Player of the Week

Published on September 8, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Columbus Clingstones and La-Z-Boy proudly announce that C Adam Zebrowski has been named La-Z-Boy of Columbus Player of the Week for September 1-8.

Zebrowski, 24, turned in a strong series from September 2-7 vs. Montgomery, hitting safely in all five games he played and batting .444 (8-for-18) with a home run, and two RBIs. The series saw Zebrowski record his ninth home run of the season and boost his batting average to a season-high .231.

Zebrowski, drafted by the Atlanta Braves in 2021 out of St. John Fisher (NY), has batted .231 with 11 doubles, nine home runs, 41 RBIs, three stolen bases, and a .641 OPS across 84 games with Columbus this season.

The Clingstones conclude their inaugural season on the road this week against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Double-A, Miami Marlins) beginning Tuesday, September 9, at Blue Wahoos Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET. Fans can listen live on SportsVisions 92.1 FM or stream on Bally Sports Live and MiLB.TV.







