Shuckers Add No. 3 Overall Prospect Jesus Made for Playoff Run

Published on September 8, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that INF Jesus Made has been promoted from the High-A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and added to the active roster. The active roster now stands at 28 players and Made has been assigned No. 1. Made will make his Double-A debut on Tuesday, September 9, against the Birmingham Barons at Regions Field. Made will make his Keesler Federal Park debut on Thursday, September 18, in game two of the Southern League Division Series against the Montgomery Biscuits. Fans can still purchase tickets to his Keesler Federal Park debut.

Made is currently ranked as the 3rd-ranked overall prospect by Baseball America and the 5th overall by MLB Pipeline. Made is the first Top-10 overall prospect to appear for the Shuckers since Jackson Chourio during the 2023 season. At 18 years and 123 days old, Made is set to become the youngest player to appear in a game in franchise history.

The Dominican Republic native has appeared in 110 games between High-A Wisconsin (27g) and Single-A Carolina (87g). Made finished his time in Wisconsin with a .343/.415/.500 slash line, a .915 OPS and 11 extra-base hits. Between the two levels, Made has recorded 45 stolen bases and a 13.2% walk rate. After being promoted to High-A on August 5, Made was among the Midwest League leaders in average (3rd, .343), slugging percentage (4th, .500), OPS (T-4th, .915) and extra-base hits (T-5th, 11).

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership and a 2025 Shuckers Playoff Ticket package, including tickets for all playoff games potentially held at Keesler Federal Park this season. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.







