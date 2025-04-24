Trash Pandas, Barons Suspended in the Eighth Inning on Thursday Night

April 24, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Ala. - The Rocket City Trash Pandas and Birmingham Barons were interrupted twice by rain delays on Thursday night at Toyota Field, ultimately leading to its suspension with one out in the top of the eighth inning, with the Barons ahead 4-2. The two delays totaled 80 minutes, and the game was suspended at 10:24 pm.

The suspended game will resume on Friday at 5:05 pm, with the regularly scheduled nine-inning game to follow. Fans can use their Friday game ticket for entrance to both games.

Thursday's matchup was highlighted as the Minor League Baseball Game of the Day, featuring a duel between Birmingham starter Noah Schultz and Rocket City leadoff hitter Christian Moore, who are the top prospects for the White Sox and Angels, respectively.

Schultz, a 6-foot-10 left-hander, faced Moore to start the bottom of the first inning, resulting in a walk. He struck out four batters over his first three shutout innings but encountered resistance from the Trash Pandas in the fourth. The former first-round pick benefited greatly from double plays. After a leadoff single by Sam Brown in the second inning, the Barons executed a 6-4-3 double play. With two runners on in the fourth, they turned a 4-6-3 double play, and after a leadoff walk in the fifth, they completed another 6-4-3 twin killing.

Overall, Schultz did not allow any runs, giving up three hits over five innings while walking three and striking out five in his fourth start of the year.

Walbert Urena, though a bit erratic, was effective in his fourth start, delivering three scoreless innings while working around three walks and striking out three. The Barons scored first in the top of the fourth when Wilfred Veras opened the inning with a single, stole second base, and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Michael Turner singled him home with one out, putting the Barons up 1-0.

Ryan Costeiu, Rocket City's long reliever, was called into action in the fifth and delivered a 1-2-3 inning but surrendered Birmingham's second run in the sixth. Veras walked to open the inning, advanced to second on a failed pick-off attempt, stole third base, and scored on a bloop single by Jacob Gonzalez after a 12-pitch at-bat.

Jarold Rosado replaced Schultz in the sixth inning, but the Trash Pandas greeted him rudely. Nelson Rada and Denzer Guzman hit one-out singles, and Cole Fontenelle walked to load the bases. Brown reached on a fielder's choice, allowing Rada to score tying the game. Guzman scored on a wild pitch, making it a 2-2 contest.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Rocket City had a chance to take the lead against reliever Jake Palisch but stranded the bases loaded, failing to capitalize on a Tucker Flint single, a Moore walk, and an error.

Birmingham took advantage of the momentum in the eighth, aided by a pair of walks issued by Nick Jones to Veras and Gonzalez. Turner broke the tie with a double down the right field line, and Oscar Colas made it 4-2 with an RBI groundout. Play was halted at 9:54 pm while Shawn Goosenberg was batting with a 2-1 count.

Guzman extended his team-leading on-base streak to 11 games, recording a hit in six of his last seven games after going 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored. Brown extended his on-base streak to seven games, finishing 1-for-3.

The fourth game of the six-game series between the Trash Pandas and Barons will follow the suspended game on Friday night at Toyota Field. The first pitch is set for 6:35 pm, with left-hander Sam Aldegheri (0-1, 5.02) starting for Rocket City against Birmingham right-hander Riley Gowens (2-0, 5.91). Fans unable to attend can catch the game on WAAY-TV MORE 31.6, Bally Live, and MiLB, or can listen on ESPN 97.7 HD-2 and trashpandasbaseball.com

Friday's Promotions:

Friday Night Fireworks: Stay after the second game for another exciting Postgame Fireworks Show that will light up the night sky over Toyota Field, presented by Huntsville Utilities.

Utility Worker Appreciation Night: The Trash Pandas have partnered with local utility companies to honor our utility workers from the Tennessee Valley.

Thompson Tractor Community Hero: The Trash Pandas salute a local hero each Friday. This Friday, we will salute Retired Sergeant First Class Larry Hamilton! You can submit a nomination for Thompson Tractor Community Hero at trashpandasfoundation.com

The Rocket City Trash Pandas' second homestand runs through Sunday, April 27, against the Birmingham Barons at Toyota Field. The weekend will feature special appearances from the ZOOperstars! on Saturday, April 26, and Bluey on Sunday, April 27.

Tickets are available starting at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats. They can be purchased online at tptix.com. Fans can also purchase tickets in person during regular business hours at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office or by calling 256-325-1403, option 1. Fans can book their group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or by calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403, option 2. 20-game mini-plans are also available at tptix.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.