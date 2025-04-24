Biscuits Drop Second Straight to Shuckers, 7-3
April 24, 2025 - Southern League (SL)
Montgomery Biscuits News Release
BILOXI, MS - The Montgomery Biscuits (10-7) were done in by another big inning from the Biloxi Shuckers (8-10) in a 7-3 loss on Thursday night at Keesler Federal Park.
Down 1-0 in the third, Xavier Isaac tied the game with a single through the right side to score Cooper Kinney's triple. Isaac went 2-for-5 with his first home run of the season and two RBI.
Jackson Baumeister tossed five innings of one-run ball before things unraveled in the sixth. Baumeister was lifted four batters into the inning, and Biloxi put up six runs with two homers in the frame to take a 7-1 lead.
Brayden Taylor doubled in a run in the seventh to make it 7-2. Isaac smashed his home run in the ninth on a ball off the net past the left-field wall. The Biscuits left a season-high 13 runners on base and had a runner on in every inning.
The fourth game of the series is on Friday night at Keesler Federal Park. Jacob Watters will make the start for Montgomery while Abdiel Mendoza is slated to start for Biloxi. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.
BILOXI, MS - The Montgomery Biscuits (10-7) were done in by another big inning from the Biloxi Shuckers (8-10) in a 7-3 loss on Thursday night at Keesler Federal Park.
Down 1-0 in the third, Xavier Isaac tied the game with a single through the right side to score Cooper Kinney's triple. Isaac went 2-for-5 with his first home run of the season and two RBI.
Jackson Baumeister tossed five innings of one-run ball before things unraveled in the sixth. Baumeister was lifted four batters into the inning, and Biloxi put up six runs with two homers in the frame to take a 7-1 lead.
Brayden Taylor doubled in a run in the seventh to make it 7-2. Isaac smashed his home run in the ninth on a ball off the net past the left-field wall. The Biscuits left a season-high 13 runners on base and had a runner on in every inning.
The fourth game of the series is on Friday night at Keesler Federal Park. Jacob Watters will make the start for Montgomery while Abdiel Mendoza is slated to start for Biloxi. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.
Images from this story
|
Xavier Isaac of the Montgomery Biscuits
• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...
Southern League Stories from April 24, 2025
- Trash Pandas, Barons Suspended in the Eighth Inning on Thursday Night - Rocket City Trash Pandas
- Adams Celebrates 21st Birthday in Style with First Double-A Homer in Shuckers Win - Biloxi Shuckers
- Biscuits Drop Second Straight to Shuckers, 7-3 - Montgomery Biscuits
- Fitterer Fantastic as Blue Wahoos Pitch Shutout against Smokies - Pensacola Blue Wahoos
- Thursday, April 24 vs. Birmingham: 6:35 PM - Rocket City Trash Pandas
- Pandas Stop Losing Skid with Matinee Win on Wednesday - Rocket City Trash Pandas
- Homestand Highlights: Four-Legged Friends Welcome at Synovus Park with First-Ever Wet Nose Wednesday - Columbus Clingstones
- Clingstones Collect Rain-Shortened Win in Chattanooga - Columbus Clingstones
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Montgomery Biscuits Stories
- Biscuits Drop Second Straight to Shuckers, 7-3
- Biscuits Fall to Shuckers 10-1 on Wednesday Night
- Kinney's Homer Proves Enough in Biscuits First Shutout Win
- Ledbetter's Walk-Off Lifts Biscuits to Win in Series Finale against Trash Pandas
- Montgomery Hangs on to Take Series in 7-4 Win Over Rocket City