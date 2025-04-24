Clingstones Collect Rain-Shortened Win in Chattanooga

April 24, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

CHATTANOOGA, TN., - The Columbus Clingstones (8-8) took an early 3-0 lead and kept the Chattanooga Lookouts (6-10) in the rearview mirror until storms came in the seventh inning, forcing the game to be called early and handing Columbus a 6-4 rain-shortened win on Wednesday night.

Decisive Plays: RBI singles by David McCabe and Chandler Seagle, along with an RBI double by Drew Compton, handed the Clingstones a 3-0 lead in the first inning. Chattanooga scored twice in the second inning with an RBI groundout from Jack Rogers and an RBI single from Cade Hunter. Columbus seized a 6-2 lead with a three-run fifth inning after three-straight RBI singles from Compton, Seagle, and Ethan Workinger. The Lookouts got within two runs in the sixth inning after a wild pitch from Clingstones starter Lucas Braun and a fielding error. With the bases loaded for the Clingstones in the seventh, the skies opened, and persistent rain prevented the resumption of play, giving Columbus a 6-4 victory.

Key Contributors: Compton (3-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI) and Seagle (2-for-3, 2 RBI) led the way for Columbus offensively. For Chattanooga, both Rogers and Hunter recorded an RBI.

Noteworthy: Columbus secured its first-ever rain-shortened victory. Compton joined Workinger and Cal Conley as Clingstones with three-hit games this season. Columbus has not trailed at any point in this series.

Next Game (Thursday, April 24): Columbus at Chattanooga, 7:15 pm ET at AT&T Field. Radio Broadcast: 7:00 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM. RHP Jhancarlos Lara (0-2, 9.00 ERA) will start for Columbus opposed by RHP Jose Franco (0-0, 0.87 ERA) for Chattanooga.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, April 29): Columbus vs. Biloxi, 7:05 pm ET at Synovus Park. It's the first Take Two Tuesday at Synovus Park, as fans can buy one concession item and get specific items free throughout the game.

