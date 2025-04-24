Homestand Highlights: Four-Legged Friends Welcome at Synovus Park with First-Ever Wet Nose Wednesday

Tuesday, April 29 - Clingstones vs. Biloxi Shuckers (7:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Parking Lots: 5:00 p.m.

Take Two Tuesdays: Enjoy buy one, get one FREE on specific concessions items throughout the game.

---

Wednesday, April 30 - Clingstones vs. Biloxi Shuckers (7:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Parking Lots: 5:00 p.m.

Wet Nose Wednesday (P**resented by the Law Offices of Gary Bruce)**: Bring your furry, four-legged pup to the ballpark every Wednesday! A waiver must be filled out prior to entry.

White Claw Wednesday: Fans 21 and over can enjoy discounted $4 White Claw beverages until the end of the 4th inning.

---

Thursday, May 1 - Clingstones vs. Biloxi Shuckers (7:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Parking Lots: 5:00 p.m.

Thirsty Thursday: Fans 21 and older can enjoy $3 domestic beers in the 3rd Base Beer Garden.

Military Discount: All military members receive half-off reserved seats for up to four guests with valid military ID.

---

Friday, May 2 - Clingstones vs. Biloxi Shuckers (7:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Parking Lots: 5:00 p.m.

Fireworks Friday (Presented by Casa Mexico): Stick around after the final out for a Cinco de Mayo-themed fireworks spectacular over Synovus Park!

---

Saturday, May 3 - Clingstones vs. Biloxi Shuckers (6:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 5:00 p.m.

Parking Lots: 4:00 p.m.

Replica Home Jersey Giveaway (Presented by Riley Heating & Air): The first 1,000 fans through the gates will match the team with their very own adult replica home jersey!

Rock N' Roll Night: Don't be a hound dog and rock your way over to the ballpark for Rock N' Roll Night!

Postgame Kids Run the Bases (Presented by Whit's Frozen Custard): Kids can run the bases at Synovus Park every postgame Saturday!

---

Sunday, May 4 - Clingstones vs. Biloxi Shuckers (1:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 12 p.m.

Parking Lots: 11:00 a.m.

Fuzzy's Kids Club (Presented by Chick-fil-A): Kids show your lanyard at box office window for all Sunday Kids Club benefits!

Sunday Funday & Postgame Kids Run the Bases (Presented by Whit's Frozen Custard): After the game, children are invited down to the field to run the bases and cap off the homestand.

Synovus Sunday Promo: Get $1 off any Sunday game ticket when you buy using your Synovus debit or credit card at the Synovus Park box office.

Giving Sundays (Presented by Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers): Turn your cherished belongings into valuable resources for those in need. Fans who donate will receive half-price Clingstones tickets to a future game. Donations must be gently used items in good and sellable condition. Some restrictions apply, while supplies last.

Baseball Bingo Sundays (Presented by Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers): Join us every Sunday home game for Baseball Bingo, presented by our friends at Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers. All fans will receive a complimentary Baseball Bingo card upon entering the stadium. As the game unfolds, mark off your card with exciting in-game events - from home runs to double plays. The first 10 fans to score a bingo can bring their winning card to the Valero Guest Services Gazebo to claim a $50 Goodwill gift card.

Tickets for all six games of the homestand are on sale now. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit clingstones.com.

