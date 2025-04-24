Adams Celebrates 21st Birthday in Style with First Double-A Homer in Shuckers Win

April 24, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers shower Luke Adams

(Biloxi Shuckers) Biloxi Shuckers shower Luke Adams(Biloxi Shuckers)

BILOXI, MS - Luke Adams celebrated his 21 st birthday with a three-run home run to left, his first in Double-A, and led the Biloxi Shuckers (8-10) to a runaway 7-3 victory over the Montgomery Biscuits (10-7) at Keesler Federal Park on Thursday night. With the win, the Shuckers have now won seven of their last 10 since a 1-7 start, outscoring opponents 51-24.

The Shuckers got on the board first with an RBI double from Brock Wilken off the bat at 106 MPH, making it 1-0. The Biscuits struck back in the third with an RBI single from Xavier Isaac, tying the game at one. The game remained scoreless until the sixth, when the Shuckers exploded for a season-high six runs on six hits in the frame. Cooper Pratt lifted off with his third home run of the year to begin the scoring in the frame, a two-run shot to left-center. Later in the inning, Luke Adams recorded his first Double-A home run with a three-run home run, making it 6-1. The Shuckers tacked on their final run of the inning with an RBI triple from Garrett Spain, making it 7-1. The Biscuits struck back with an RBI double in the seventh from Brayden Taylor and a solo home run in the ninth from Xavier Isaac, but Will Childers used three strikeouts in the ninth to finish the night.

Nate Peterson (2-2) earned the win after allowing one run over four innings with six strikeouts, while Jackson Baumeister (0-2) took the loss. Brock Wilken (2-for-3) recorded the only multi-hit night for the Shuckers while Luke Adams (3 RBI) and Cooper Pratt (2 RBI) both recorded multi-RBI nights.

The series continues on Friday with Fireworks Friday beginning at 6:35 p.m. Abdiel Mendoza (0-1, 7.59) is slated to start for the Shuckers against Jacob Watters (0-2, 7.94) for the Biscuits. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2025 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.