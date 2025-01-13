2024 Comeback Player of the Year Clay Dimick Returns for 7th Season with Charlotte Independence

January 13, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence News Release







Charlotte, N.C. - Charlotte Independence announced today Captain Clay Dimick will return for his 7th season with the club. Dimick was awarded the 2024 USL League One Comeback Player of the Year after becoming the first professional athlete to return to the pitch following a two-level cervical artificial disc replacement. Dimick played every minute of the 2024 season, helping the Independence reach the Jägermeister Cup Semifinals and the USL League One Playoffs.

"Coming off a season in which he played every minute, Clay has been a rock on the right side for us, providing both stability and quality," shared Charlotte Independence Head Coach, Mike Jeffries. "Equally importantly, his leadership as captain has been a strong guiding force and will be called upon with a new group in 2025."

2024 marked another milestone for Dimick, making his 100th club appearance on April 12. In total, he's recorded 124 appearances for the Independence across regular season, playoffs and USL Jagermeister Cup play. Last season, he scored two goals and recorded 42 clearances with an 84.8% passing accuracy.

"I am grateful to be back for 2025," expressed Dimick. "The goal of bringing a trophy to the fans, club, and city remains the top priority. I am excited to do whatever I can to help our team achieve this. Looking forward to seeing everyone back at Memorial Stadium soon!"

In 2023, Dimick scored his first professional goal in U.S. Open Cup play. He started and played a full 90 minutes in all 21 games he appeared in that season.

Dimick has played for the Independence since 2019.

The 2025 USL League One Season begins on Saturday, March 15 for the Jacks as they host long-time rivals Richmond Kickers at American Legion Memorial Stadium. 2025 Season Ticket Deposits are available now for just $25 per seat. This year, the club also introduced a new Lil' Jacks Kids Season Ticket which includes all 17 home games starting at just $100.

Visit CharlotteIndependence.com/SeasonTickets for more information.

