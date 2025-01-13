Ben Clarvis Announced as Assistant Coach

January 13, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

SHERMAN, Texas - Texoma FC Youth Academy Director Ben Clarvis joins the coaching staff for the Texoma FC First Team as the Assistant Coach.

Before joining Texoma FC, Clarvis was the Director of Coaching at AYSES SC, Head Coach of NPSL Semi-Pro team Denton Diablos, as well as Assistant Coach at Austin College. Clarvis holds both UEFA B and USSF B Coaching licenses, highlighting his constant pursuit for soccer excellence. As a player, his achievements include multiple NCAA National Tournament appearances and All-Region honors during his time at Midwestern State University. His dedication to soccer excellence and player development has elevated the level of youth soccer in the Texoma area and in turn will provide the Texoma FC First Team with skilled homegrown talent.

"I am honored to be joining the First Team coaching staff at Texoma FC. I am grateful to be given the opportunity to work alongside two veteran professional coaches in Adrian and Adam. I can't wait to get started and to introduce high level professional soccer to the Texoma area. "

Texoma FC will kick off in USL League One on March 22 against One Knoxville SC at Historic Bearcat Stadium in Sherman, TX.

