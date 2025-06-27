Match Preview: Texoma FC vs Phoenix Rising

June 27, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Texoma FC News Release







SHERMAN, TX - Los Pájaros face USL Championship side Phoenix Rising in Week 3 of the USL Jägermeister Cup at Bearcat Stadium on Saturday, June 28 at 7:30 PM CST.

ROUND 2

Texoma FC will return to USL Jägermeister Cup action, facing Championship side Phoenix Rising at home. This will be the first time both sides have met and is the second time this tournament that Los Pájaros face off against a Championship opponent (El Paso, 4.26). For Texoma, this match will be a test to show how far the squad have come since their last game against El Paso. For Phoenix, they have to go for all 3 points if they hope to advance in the tournament.

A FAMILIAR FACE

This Saturday's match will see a familiar face go up against Phoenix Rising. Two time, back-to-back MVP Solomon Asante will face off against Phoenix for the first time since joining Los Pájaros and the reunion couldn't be more bitter-sweet.

On the one hand, Texoma FC declared the week of the game as "Solo Week", honoring all of Asante's contributions to the team and league. USL League One, USL Championship, and even Phoenix Rising have all taken the week to acknowledge his contributions and honor him. That being said, Asante is leading Texoma FC on their best run ever since the start of the season and Los Pájaros won't be slowing down despite the occasion.

THOUGHTS FROM THE GAFFA

"We're on a good run of form. With the amount of wins we've had in recent weeks and the amount of points we've gained from a league perspective, we're in a really good spot. Going into Saturday, we are going to have to try and keep the momentum going. With this week being "Solo Week", we want to put in a good performance for him and ultimately win the game."

SPECIAL OFFERS

Solo Week officially comes to an end on Saturday, June 28 but the celebration is still going! Tickets are currently 2 for $20 in honor of Asante's infamous number '20'. In game only, make a purchase of $100 or more on merchandise, take $20 off your entire order!







United Soccer League One Stories from June 27, 2025

Match Preview: Texoma FC vs Phoenix Rising - Texoma FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.