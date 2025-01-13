Forward Madison Sign Midfielder Jackson Dietrich for 2025 Season

MADISON, WI: Forward Madison FC has signed German Midfielder, Jackson Dietrich, pending league and federation approval. Before joining the Flamingos, Dietrich played a key role in Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC's 2024 season, where he started in 13 of the 17 matches he appeared in for the club. During those matches Dietrich led the team in passing accuracy, logging an impressive 89.5%.

"Dietrich is a proven two-way midfield player with an engine, quality, and great mentality," said Head Coach and Technical Director, Matt Glasser. "We feel he will bring athleticism and a winning attitude to the group in 2025 and we are excited to have him."

Dietrich's prowess also extends to the field's defensive end, where he racked up six clearances, 24 tackles, and 55 duels won during his 2024 season. Dietrich also contributed one goal during Hailstorm's Jägermeister Cup campaign. NOCO went on to defeat Forward Madison FC in the final to win the tournament in its inaugural year.

"I'm extremely excited about joining the Mingos and helping the team bring a trophy to Madison," said Deitrich. "I can't wait to play in front of the best fans in the league and start a new chapter in the wonderful city of Madison!"

Dietrich began his collegiate career in 2015 at Wright State University, starting in 72 of his 78 matches, scoring 15 goals and assisting on another 34 during his time with the team. Dietrich was awarded honors including Horizon League Freshman of the Year, two Horizon League All-Conference second teams, and a Horizon League All-Conference first team.

Starting his professional career in 2020 with the Chattanooga Red Wolves, Dietrich appeared in 20 matches, logging two goals and two assists before transferring to the Flint City Bucks in 2022. After a brief stint with Flint City where Dietrich played in seven games, notching both a goal and an assist, the midfielder transferred to Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC where he played both his 2023 and 2024 seasons.

