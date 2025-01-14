Introducing the Greensboro Gargoyles
January 14, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Greensboro Gargoyles News Release
GREENSBORO, N.C. - The ECHL's 30th Member team, the Greensboro Gargoyles, revealed its name and logo at a special event held at Piedmont Hall on Tuesday night.
The team's primary colors consist of Gargoyle Grape, Greensboro Gold and Midnight. The Gargoyles' team name and logo is portrayed as a stone monster that watches over and protects the city of Greensboro. The logo was created by The Barn Creative. The inspiration of the name and logo originated from community input, including submissions from over 2,000 fans.
The Gargoyles are owned and operated by Zawyer Sports & Entertainment, led by CEO Andy Kaufmann.
"The opportunity to bring professional hockey back to Greensboro is incredibly exciting," Kaufmann said. "We are looking forward to uniting the community as we build towards the first time the Gargoyles take the ice together as a team in October."
The team will begin play in the ECHL's 2025-26 season, starting in October of 2025. A 36-game home regular-season schedule will take place at First Horizon Coliseum, the iconic 22,000-seat arena at the heart of Greensboro Complex. The arena is managed by Oak View Group.
