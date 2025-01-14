Florida Everblades Announce Star Wars Night Jersey Auction and Light Sword Guaranteed Giveaway

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades will host a virtual auction on the DASH app for the game-worn jerseys this week for Star Wars Night presented by the Hospital of Special Surgery. The auction will open Wednesday, January 15th at 10:00 a.m. To view the auction, visit HERE.

The Blades will be sporting the specialty jerseys on Saturday, January 18th at 7:00 p.m. for Star Wars Night, presented by Hospital for Special Surgery Center at Hertz Arena as they face the Savanah Ghost Pirates. To purchase tickets for the game, visit HERE.

The first 1500 fans will receive a Light Sword giveaway presented by Hospital for Special Surgery Center. Don't want to wait? Fans can purchase a Guaranteed Giveaway pass for the first 100 light swords HERE.

Fans can download the free DASH auction app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Interested buyers will need to create an account to bid on the auction. The auction will feature three groups of players, each with a starting bid and a buy-it-now option, differing for each player. The buy-it-now option for each group will close 24 hours before each group auction closes. The three groups are as follows:

GROUP 1 GROUP 2 GROUP 3

Cole Moberg #2 Anton Malmstom #3 Sean Allen #4

Kade Landry #5 Jordan Sambrook #6 Logan Lambdin #7

Santino Centorame #8 Isaac Nurse #11 Andrew Fyten #12

Craig Needham #13 Carson Gicewicz #15 Colton Hargrove #17

Ben Brar #18 Mike O'Leary #19 Oliver Chau #20

Riese Zmolek #21 Alex Kile #23 Kyle Neuber #24

Kyle Betts #26 Tyler Kobryn #27 Connor Doherty #28

Adrien Bisson #29 David Tendeck #30 Will Cranley #31

Cam Johnson #33 Jesse Lansdell #34 Gary Haden #37

Colin Theisen #43 Marc-Andre Gudet #45 Swampee #00

Everbabe Everbabe Everbabe

The auction will end with Group 1 jerseys at 9:00 p.m. Saturday, January 18th. Group 2 jerseys will end at 10:00 p.m. Saturday, January 18th. Group 3 jerseys will end at 6:00 p.m. Sunday, January 19th.

Jerseys will be autographed by the player if available unless specified that the winner does not want the jersey to be signed. We will contact all winners when the jerseys are ready for pickup. You can pick up your jerseys in-game at the DASH table in front of section 108.

There will be Star Wars characters from all the galaxies on the concourse for photos and themed activities. Fans are encouraged to dress as their favorite Star Wars character.

The next Blades home game will be tonight Wednesday, January 15th at 7:30 p.m. with our hump day deals of $3 Bud Light, Labatt Blue and Hot Dogs.

