Alexis Gravel Returns to Orlando from Belleville; Solar Bears Release Emergency Backup Goaltender Marc Terriault

January 14, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced Tuesday (Jan. 14) goaltender Alexis Gravel has been released from his professional tryout contact (PTO) with the Belleville Senators and returned to the Orlando Solar Bears. Additionally, the Solar Bears have released emergency backup goaltender Marc Terriault. He will return as goaltending and video coach tonight when the Solar Bears host Jacksonville.

Gravel, 24, owns a 7-5-4 record in 17 appearances with the Solar Bears this season, with a 2.31 goals against average (GAA) and .933 save percentage (SV%). His 52-save shutout on December 22 vs. South Carolina set a new Solar Bears franchise mark for most saves in a shutout. The Val-des-Sources, Quebec native became the 10th Solar Bears goaltender to be named ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the week of Dec. 16-22.

In 53 regular season games over three seasons at University of Quebec-Trois-Rivières, the Val-des-Sources, Quebec native posted a 38-11-1 record with eight shutouts. Gravel was a large contributor to his teams' 2021-22 University Cup Championship. In three games, the 6-foot-3, 218-pound netminder posted a 3-0 record, with a 1.86 GAA and a .950 SV%, earning him the Most Valuable Player award and USports University Cup All-Star Team honors.

Gravel played five seasons of junior hockey in the Quebec Maritime Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) for the Halifax Mooseheads, leading them to the Memorial Cup Tournament during the 2018-19 season. In the tournament, Gravel was named Memorial Cup Most Outstanding Goaltender and placed on the First All-Star Team. Gravel posted 33 wins during the 2018-19 regular season and recorded the fifth-best save percentage (.913) in all of the QMJHL.

Internationally, Gravel represented Team Canada at the Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament (now Hlinka Gretzky Cup) prior to the 2017-18 season and took home the Gold Medal.

Terriault, 30, filled in as emergency backup goaltender for the Solar Bears in their 3-2 win Sunday afternoon against Adirondack. The Montréal, Quebec native played four seasons of college hockey at Saint Mary's University (USports) from 2015-2020. Terriault is in his first season as Goaltending and Video Coach with Orlando. He spent five seasons in the Quebec Maritime Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) as Goalie Coach of the Moncton Wildcats, Baie-Comeau Drakkar, and Blainville-Boisbriand Armada.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.