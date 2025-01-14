Jacksonville's Grando Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Chris Grando of the Jacksonville Icemen is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Jan. 6-12.

Grando scored five goals, added three assists and was a +8 in three games last week.

The 26-year-old netted a hat trick and added an assist in a 5-2 win against Greenville on Wednesday, scored a pair of goals and had an assist in a 4-1 victory over Atlanta on Friday and dished out an assist in a 5-1 triumph against South Carolina on Saturday.

A native of Islip, New York, Grando has 20 points (10g-10a) in 35 games with the Icemen this season and he has recorded 75 points (29g-46a) in 119 career games with Jacksonville.

Prior to turning pro, Grando tallied 64 points (26g-38a) in 166 career collegiate games with Arizona State University and Boston College and 54 points (22g-32a) in 115 career games with Green Bay of the United States Hockey League.

On behalf of Chris Grando, a case of pucks will be donated to a Jacksonville youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 51,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

