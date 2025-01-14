Carriere Recalled to Barracuda; St. Hilaire Loaned to Wichita

January 14, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced two separate transactions today.

Goaltender Gabriel Carriere has been recalled to the Barracuda. Goaltender Samuel St. Hilaire has been loaned to the Thunder.

Carriere, 24, has been rock solid for the Thunder so far this season. The University of Vermont product is tied for seventh in the ECHL in goals-against (2.30) and fourth in save percentage. He is 11-7-1 with three shutouts.

During his senior season, the 6-foot-2, 185-pound goaltender went 13-17-3 in 33 games with a 2.79 goals-against average and .906 save percentage. Carriere was named as a Hobey Baker Award Nominee as the NCAA's Top Collegiate Player. Over his four-year career with the Catamounts, Carriere went 28-47-8 with a 2.71 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage in 88 games.

St. Hilaire, 20, signed an amateur tryout agreement with the Barracuda on New Year Year's Day and then signed to a standard player contract by San Jose earlier this afternoon. The St-Elzear-de-Beauce, Quebec native started the season with the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's Rimouski Oceanic, going 9-7-0 with a 3.31 goals-against average and a .880 save percentage.

His best season came during the 2022-23 campaign with Sherbrooke. He went 21-5-3 with a 2.30 goals-against average and .903 save percentage. St. Hilaire also appeared in 12 postseason games, going 3-5-0 with 2.89 goals-against average and .901 save percentage.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound netminder was a member of Team Canada's U20 World Junior squad in 2023.

The Thunder closes their four-game homestand on Wednesday night against Allen.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.