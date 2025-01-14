Last Week around the Leagues

by Fran Stuchbury

January 14, 2025 - International League (IL)







This past week the ECHL's Allen Americans fired head coach and general manager B.J. Adams, the International League's Charlotte Knights named Sergio Santos their new manger, and the Pro Volleyball Federation's Omaha Supernovas set a U.S. Pro Volleyball attendance record of 13,486 attendees. Highlights from this week come from the ECHL, American Hockey League, Professional Women's Hockey League, Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, United States Hockey League, North American Hockey League, Pro Volleyball Federation, League One Volleyball, Ultimate Frisbee Association, Canadian Football League, United Football League, NBA G League, Unrivaled Basketball League, Major League Soccer, National Women's Soccer League, Major Arena Soccer League, National Lacrosse League, and Premier Lacrosse League,

HOCKEY

ECHL

The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club announced that B.J. Adams has been dismissed as Head Coach and General Manager of the team. The Americans struggled out of the gate and remain out of the top four in the Mountain Division, currently in sixth place, 14 points out of a playoff spot. "We appreciate Coach Adams contributions," said Americans Owner Myles Jack, "but we needed to make a change."

American Hockey League

Rockford and the IceHogs selected to host the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic.

The Hershey Bears come back from a three-goal deficit and Alex Limoges seals it in OT.

Professional Women's Hockey League

How Ottawa Charge's Zoe Boyd navigated family tragedy to achieve pro hockey dreams. At 5-years-old her mom Tammy was in a vehicle collision that resulted in a traumatic brain injury and full paralysis; the subsequent support from Zoe's family and friends has led her to a career in the PWHL.

WHL

Top 10 Plays of the Week

Ontario Hockey League

OHL Plays of the Week

The Guelph Storm Hockey Club lost a member of our family earlier this week with the sudden passing of Kyle Tossell - AKA "K-Toss" the Official DJ of the Guelph Storm. Kyle originally joined the team in the late 1990s as a stick boy including 1997-98 when he was part of the Storm's first OHL Championship team. Nearly 25 years later, Kyle returned to our organization as our DJ - live from the Loft Stage for afternoon games. Kyle's energy, positivity and passion for DJing and the Storm will be greatly missed by the team and our fans. On behalf of the entire organization and our fans, we offer our prayers and condolences to Kyle's daughter Mya, Kyle's best friend and Mya's mother Julie and his family and friends during this very difficult time.

United States Hockey League

Spin around the USHL for top plays, players of the week and an interview with Des Moines Buccaneers goaltender Eliot Seguin-Lescarbeau.

North American Hockey League

NAHL Top Plays - December 30, 2024 - January 5, 2025

BASEBALL

International League

Sergio Santos, who guided the Double-A Birmingham Barons to a Southern League Championship last season, has been named manager of the Charlotte Knights for the upcoming 2025 season. Santos, 41, becomes the 26th manager in franchise history and the fourth former Knights player to manage the team (Joel Skinner, Nick Capra and Justin Jirschele are the others). Santos, a native of Los Angeles, CA, enters his second season in the Chicago White Sox system as a manager after spending the entire 2024 campaign at the helm of the Barons. He guided the club to a first-half division title, posting a 41-28 record. Overall, his Barons finished the 2024 season with a 72-66 record and a Southern League Championship victory over the Montgomery Biscuits. For Santos, the championship marked his second as a Minor League Baseball manager. In 2022, he led the FCL Yankees to an FCL Championship, his first season as a manager. He was named the 2022 FCL Manager of the Year for his efforts. In two seasons as a manager in the New York Yankees' organization (2022-23), Santos posted a 108-79 record. In three seasons as an MiLB manager, he owns a 180-145 overall record as a manager.

Frontier League

The Mississippi Mud Monsters, the newest addition to the Frontier League and MLB Partner League, are excited to announce Jay Pecci as the team's first-ever Field Manager. Pecci, a highly experienced coach and former professional player, will lead the Mud Monsters into their inaugural season, which kicks off on May 8, 2025, at Trustmark Park against the Florence Y'alls. Pecci, a 2008 Northern League All-Star MVP and former player with seven seasons of Minor League Baseball (MiLB) experience and over a decade of MLB Partner League play, brings a wealth of knowledge to the role. Pecci has the 4th highest batting average (.588) in College World Series history during his collegiate career at Stanford. As a manager, he has led teams to success, including guiding the Florida Complex League Mets to the best regular season record in 2023.

100 stolen bases? 105 RBIs? These prospects put up some wild numbers during the 2024 Minor League Baseball season.

OTHER SPORTS

Pro Volleyball Federation

The Omaha Supernovas, Nebraska's professional volleyball team and first pro volleyball champions, began its 2025 title defense with a victory over the Atlanta Vibe in a five-set thriller (22-25, 25-19, 22-25, 25-22, 15-13) Friday at the CHI Health Center in downtown Omaha. The Supernovas reset its own U.S. Pro Volleyball record Friday night, witnessing 13,486 fans pack into CHI, surpassing their previous attendance record of 12,090 set last season. In less than two years of existence, the Supernovas franchise owns the top eight U.S. Pro Volleyball attendance records with six of those having at least 11,000.

Supernovas take final two sets to begin championship defense against league-favorite Atlanta in front of record Omaha crowd.

Indy Ignite win first match in franchise history

League One Volleyball

For the record, it will show that LOVB Salt Lake defeated LOVB Atlanta 25-22, 27-25, 21-25, 25-21 to win the first match in League One Volleyball history. Here are the highlights.

Ultimate Frisbee Association

Five minutes of the best posterizing sky grabs from the last five seasons of UFA play!

FOOTBALL

Canadian Football League

After a season that saw him finish tied for the CFL lead in sacks, American defensive lineman Michael Wakefield is staying in the nation's capital, re-signing with the Ottawa REDBLACKS on a one-year deal. "Mike's contributions as a leader on this team, as well as his tenacity in both defending the run and rushing the quarterback have served as critical components of our defence over the last two seasons," said REDBLACKS Head Coach Bob Dyce. "We are thrilled to have him back for 2025."

The Ottawa REDBLACKS have filled their Defensive Coordinator vacancy; tapping former Toronto Argonauts Co-Defensive Coordinator and Secondary Coach, and three-time Grey Cup champion William Fields to lead their defence. "I have known Will since 2005. He was a student of the game as a player, and has now earned a reputation as one of the top defensive coaches in our league, proving himself by helping to win two Grey Cups with Toronto," said REDBLACKS Head Coach Bob Dyce. "Having gone up against him over the years, we know the quality of coach and leader that he is, and are excited to add him to our staff." Fields, 46, was promoted by the Argos to Co-Defensive Coordinator ahead of the 2024 season, while holding on to the Secondary Coach post that he was hired for in 2022. In his first season with the increased role, the McKeesport, Pennsylvania native helped lead Toronto to their second championship in three seasons, forcing five turnovers against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to secure the 111th Grey Cup. It was the second Grey Cup as a coach for Fields, who helped the team win the 109th edition of the championship game in his first season of 2022.

Top 10 Special Teams Plays of 2024

United Football League

Deestroying joined SportsCenter to discuss his UFL Season 2 return! Plus, Deestroying discusses his neck injury in season 1, his relationship with Heisman winner Travis Hunter and gives advice to aspiring YouTubers.

Indoor Football League

The Duke City Gladiators, a proud member of the Indoor Football League (IFL), are excited to announce a new chapter in the franchise's history with the introduction of a new ownership group. Michael Fietz and Bob Pitre have officially taken ownership of the team, succeeding Gina Prieskorn-Thomas, who has played an instrumental role in building the Gladiators' foundation and fostering their success. Through a unanimous decision from the IFL board of directors, an ownership transfer from Prieskorn-Thomas to Fietz and Pitre has been approved effective immediately. Michael Fietz and Bob Pitre bring a shared vision of growth and excellence to the Gladiators, aiming to elevate the franchise to new heights. The transition has been a collaborative effort, with the new owners working closely with Prieskorn-Thomas to ensure a smooth handover and a continued commitment to the team's loyal fans and the Albuquerque community. Michael Fietz will operate as the General Manager of the team.

Arena Football One

Get ready for a new era of high-octane football! Arena Football is roaring back, and the weekly matchups are set, promising a season of non-stop action and gridiron glory for fans nationwide. Eleven teams will battle for the Arena Championship in a thrilling season spanning 15 weeks, featuring 12 games per team. The season kicks off the weekend of March 7 and culminates in a championship showdown the weekend of July 12.

The Arena League

The Ozarks Lunkers, professional arena football team competing in The Arena League, are excited to announce the appointment of Stacie Wells as the team's new General Manager for the 2025 season. Wells brings over two decades of experience in sports management, economic development, and community engagement to her role, marking a new chapter of leadership for the Lunkers. Wells has dedicated 25 years of her career to the sports industry, including 13 years managing sports facilities and consulting on multi-million-dollar projects. Her extensive background includes overseeing operations at Springfield's Fieldhouse Sportscenter and Allison SportsTown, where she developed youth programs, cultivated partnerships, and enhanced customer experiences. A proven leader and strategic thinker, she is passionate about leveraging sports as a force for unity and growth.

BASKETBALL

NBA G League

G League's Top 10 Plays Of The Week

Reed Sheppard Erupts For 49 PTS With 8 Threes In Rio Grande Valley Vipers Debut

Unrivaled Basketball League

Natalie Esquire and Callie Fin unpack the rollout of the new Unrivaled basketball league, which is a 3x3 league founded by Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier that features some of the WNBA's biggest star

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

The BEST Assists of 2024

National Women's Soccer League

The Attacking Third crew react to the North Carolina Courage's trade for Jaedyn Shaw and discuss how it impacts the club's title aspirations.

Major Arena Soccer League

Catch up with the week that was in Week 6 in this week's MASL in 5 with Alex Bastyovanszky!

LACROSSE

National Lacrosse League

NLL Top Plays: Week 7

Premier Lacrosse League

The Premier Lacrosse League's Boston Cannons, New York Atlas, Maryland Whipsnakes, and Utah Archers have released their rosters for the 2025 Lexus Championship Series. The top four teams from the 2024 PLL season will compete February 11-17, 2025 at The St. James in Springfield, Va. in Olympic Sixes, the game format set to bring lacrosse back to the Olympics for the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Games. The 2025 Lexus Championship Series will be the first to feature a returning Championship Series title winner in the Boston Cannons, and reigning PLL Championship team in the Utah Archers. The New York Atlas qualified for the Lexus Championship Series after finishing the 2024 PLL regular season ranked first overall, bouncing back from a 2-8 season in 2023 to finish the 2024 season 7-3, earning a PLL semifinal berth. The fourth ranked Maryland Whipsnakes ultimately defeated the Atlas in the semifinals to appear in their first PLL Championship game since 2021.

BEST Lacrosse Saves... But They Get Increasingly MORE IMPRESSIVE

Did we miss anything newsworthy or fun? Have a nomination for next week's column? Contact us today and let us know.

