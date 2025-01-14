Season Home Opener for the Atlanta Vibe

January 14, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Atlanta Vibe News Release







ATLANTA, Ga. - The Atlanta Vibe (1-1) host their First Serve match this season, taking on the Columbus Fury (0-1) on Thursday, January 16. The home opener is set to start at 7:00 p.m. ET, airing nationally on YouTube, sponsored by Coca-Cola, Michelob Ultra and Imagery Wine. Learn more about our 2025 season sponsors below.

Atlanta's First Serve match give fans various options to get involved with interactive activations like poster-making stations. The first 1,000 fans through the doors will receive a rally towel. Catch the Vibe's 2025 season draftees compete in front of their Atlanta home crowd for the first time! Check below the FAQ page on our website prior to the match!

Vibe vs. Fury

The Atlanta Vibe (1-1) will play their first home match of the season on January 16, when they host the Columbus Fury (0-1). After a road trip that included a five-set loss to Omaha and a 3-set sweep of Vegas, the Vibe are looking forward to playing in front of their home crowd for the first time this year.

After a successful college draft, the Atlanta home crowd will be able to watch this season's draftees compete on their home court. Opposite Hitter Merritt Beason, the number one draft pick in the 2024 PVF draft, has led the team in kills so far in the season, totaling 31 kills on the weekend. Middle Blocker Khori Louis, averaged a .464 hitting efficiency over the past two games, posting 9 kills on 11 attempts it the match on January 12th against Vegas Thrill. Come support these rookies making their home-court debut!

Atlanta's match notes are linked in this press release and can be found on the website here. The Vibe will stay in Atlanta for their second home match on Sunday, January 19th against the Grand Rapids Rise at Gas South Arena at 6 p.m. ET.

Atlanta Vibe 2025 Season Sponsors

The Atlanta Vibe is proud to announce the most recent sponsor signings for the 2025 season: Emory Healthcare has renewed as our team healthcare provider and sponsor of the team trainer. Morgan & Morgan is our Official Injury Law Firm, BMO Bank is sponsoring our women's leadership recognition program, Solomon Brothers is our Official Fine Jewelry Sponsor.

Michelob Ultra is the team's Official Beer and Nutrl is our Official Hard Seltzer. 680 The Fan is the team's Official Radio Station, Embassy Wines is our team wine partner and Bitzel's Chocolate will be partnering with the team on several new products.

Cain Law will be providing legal services for team marketing and sponsor programs. The Gwinnett Sports Commission, Amazon have come on board for 2025, as well as Nike who is providing critical team apparel.

Coca-Cola Bottling has renewed for 2025 as well. The Good Game in The Battery is the team's Official Cobb County Bar for watching the VIBE'S televised games. Little Ceasar's Pizza is the team's Official Pizza and Acai Express will be providing meals for the staff.

