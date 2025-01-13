Mississippi Mud Monsters Announce Jay Pecci as Inaugural Field Manager

January 13, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release







PEARL, Miss. - The Mississippi Mud Monsters, the newest addition to the Frontier League and MLB Partner League, are excited to announce Jay Pecci as the team's first-ever Field Manager. Pecci, a highly experienced coach and former professional player, will lead the Mud Monsters into their inaugural season, which kicks off on May 8, 2025, at Trustmark Park against the Florence Y'alls.

Pecci, a 2008 Northern League All-Star MVP and former player with seven seasons of Minor League Baseball (MiLB) experience and over a decade of MLB Partner League play, brings a wealth of knowledge to the role. Pecci has the 4th highest batting average (.588) in College World Series history during his collegiate career at Stanford. As a manager, he has led teams to success, including guiding the Florida Complex League Mets to the best regular season record in 2023.

"I am thrilled to join the Mississippi Mud Monsters organization and take on this exciting opportunity," said Pecci. "Mississippi has a passionate sports community, and I look forward to helping build a winning culture that fans can be proud of. My goal is to foster a team that competes at a high level while staying deeply connected to our fans and the community. Together, we'll make the Mud Monsters a team to remember."

Pecci's career highlights include 548 career hits as a member of the Gary SouthShore RailCats (the most in franchise history) and 513 games played (also the most in franchise history). His distinguished playing career spanned seven seasons in MLB-affiliated baseball with the Oakland Athletics, Seattle Mariners, and San Francisco Giants, as well as additional years in MLB Partner Leagues. Pecci finished his playing career overseas in Italy and Germany and even served as a player-manager in Germany in 2018. He is also proud to be the grandson of Joe Gantenbein, a former Major Leaguer who played under legendary manager Connie Mack for the Philadelphia Athletics in 1939-1940.

Andrew Seymour, General Manager of the Mississippi Mud Monsters, expressed his enthusiasm for the hire, saying, "We are incredibly excited to welcome Jay Pecci to the Mud Monsters family. His vast playing and coaching experience, combined with his passion for the game, make him the perfect leader for our team. Jay's leadership will not only help us build a competitive team but will also foster a strong bond with the community as we embark on this exciting journey in professional baseball."

Pecci has previously served in various coaching roles, including as the Bench Coach for the Syracuse Mets in 2022, and the Bench Coach for the St. Lucie Mets in 2021. He was also the complex coordinator for the Mets in both 2023 and 2024, further solidifying his role as a key leader in developing young talent.

The Mississippi Mud Monsters will play their inaugural game on May 8, 2025, at Trustmark Park in Pearl, MS, where the team will take on the Florence Y'alls. With Pecci at the helm, the Mud Monsters are poised to be a thrilling addition to the Mississippi sports scene.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from January 13, 2025

Mississippi Mud Monsters Announce Jay Pecci as Inaugural Field Manager - Mississippi Mud Monsters

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.