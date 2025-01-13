Dale Thomas, Tyler Shelnut Re-Sign with Grizzlies

January 13, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Sauget, Ill. - The Gateway Grizzlies announce that they have signed Dale Thomas and Tyler Shelnut to new contracts for 2025, with the two rookies looking to have success at the professional level this summer after leading the University of Florida to back-to-back appearances in the College World Series.

Thomas played in 24 games for the Grizzlies in 2024, batting .228 with two homers and 12 RBIs overall, but hit .265 over his last 14 contests after a slow start. Where the De Leon Springs, Florida native really shined, however, was with his glove, as the rookie sparkled defensively at both third base and second base to earn a starting role in each of Gateway's last 16 games down the stretch.

Shelnut arrived alongside Thomas in late July, but struggled with injuries in Sauget, playing in just 11 games. The Lake City, Florida native had a home run and four RBIs in that span after a season at Florida in which he batted .261 with 16 home runs, a team-leading 19 doubles, and 52 RBIs over 65 games, finishing second on the club in batting average and hits behind sixth-overall MLB Draft pick Jac Caglianone.

