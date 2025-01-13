Lake Erie Re-Signs Seven Players for 2025

Avon, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers are excited to announce that several pieces of the hitting corps and two relievers have been re-signed for the 2025 season.

The following players have been officially re-signed: SS Jarrod Watkins, 1B Vincent Byrd Jr., 1B/OF Scout Knotts, OF Burle Dixon, LHP Kenny Pierson, LHP Cal Carver, and RHP Enrique Saldana.

Jarrod Watkins is back after another Frontier League All-Star selection in 2024. He was a workhorse in the middle infield, playing in 91 of 96 regular season games with a .251 batting average. His elite glove was a premium in 2024 with a .983 fielding percentage, an impressive mark at any level of baseball.

Vincent Byrd Jr. hit some massive home runs down the stretch, and his bat will be back in the middle of the Lake Erie lineup once again in 2025. A two-homer game in the Wild Card against the Gateway Grizzlies, including the go-ahead blast to send the Crushers to the Divisional Round, highlighted his team-leading 17 home runs in 2024. Byrd also led the Crushers with 47 RBIs and had a slugging percentage of .461.

Scout Knotts missed substantial time in 2024 due to injury, but in his 62 games played, he displayed excellent discipline at the plate at the top of the Lake Erie lineup. His aptitude to take walks led to him finishing fourth on the team in runs scored (38) in over 20 less games played than the three ahead of him. Knotts also displayed some power surges in parts of the 2024 season, mashing 17 doubles and five home runs.

Burle Dixon makes his way back to the Crushers after a good 2024 where he solidified center field in a carousel of moving parts. When healthy, Dixon hit over .250 against righties and finished fourth on the team with 16 doubles last season. He also was tied for the team lead in walks (38) and can move up and down the lineup depending on the personnel for certain games.

Kenny Pierson finished his fourth season in the Frontier League with a 4.58 ERA, but that number doesn't quite tell the whole story of his season. In 39 1/3 innings pitched, Pierson struck out 43 batters with the deception of his side-arm, lefty delivery. His strikeout numbers were up in 2024, and he is eager to get back on the mound for his hometown team in 2025.

Cal Carver was perhaps the most underrated relief pitcher in the Frontier League last season. Somehow he managed to fly under the radar with a 1.66 ERA in 48 2/3 innings pitched, a ridiculous mark that finished him second on a Crushers team that arguably had the best bullpen in the league in 2024. His 53 strikeouts and his ability to induce ground balls was a weapon for Lake Erie, and he's likely to see increased use in high leverage situations in 2025.

Enrique Saldana did not play for Lake Erie in 2024, but the former Rockies and Cardinals farmhand will join the team in 2025. Saldana was originally signed as a middle infielder by the Rockies organization, but he transitioned into a pitching role in 2018. In 109 innings across two organizations in rookie ball, he boasted a 2.81 ERA while displaying good control with 96 strikeouts to 37 walks. Saldana has experience as both a reliever and a starter, so the Crushers have options on where to use him in 2025.

More signings will be announced at a later date.

The Crushers will kick off the 2025 season on the road on May 8 against the New York Boulders before returning to Crushers Stadium for the home opener on Tuesday, May 13, against the Florence Y'alls.

Single-game ticket on-sale dates and the full promotional calendar will be released before the season begins.

