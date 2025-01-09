Americans Fire Head Coach B.J. Adams

January 9, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release







Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, announced today that B.J. Adams has been dismissed as Head Coach and General Manager of the team.

The Americans struggled out of the gate and remain out of the top four in the Mountain Division, currently in sixth place, 14 points out of a playoff spot.

"We appreciate Coach Adams contributions," said Americans Owner Myles Jack, but we needed to make a change."

The Americans have a busy stretch coming up this week with three games in three days starting on Friday night in Wichita.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.