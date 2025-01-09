Joe Carroll Returns to Wichita
January 9, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today that forward Joe Carroll has been loaned to the Thunder.
Carroll, 23, had the privilege of representing Team Canada at the 2024 Spengler Cup in Davos this past December.
Before leaving around the holidays, Carroll was red-hot. He has 10 points (6g, 4a) in nine games. Overall, Carroll has 14 points (8g, 6a) in 17 games for the Thunder.
In his career, Carroll has appeared in 69 games in the AHL with Belleville, Syracuse and San Jose, recording 30 points (15g, 15a). The Carp, Ontario native also has skated in 40 ECHL games with Orlando and Wichita, tallying 36 points (21g, 15a) and a +8 rating.
Prior to turning pro, Carroll played four seasons in the Ontario Hockey League with the Soo Greyhounds and Peterborough Petes. He racked up 142 points (68g, 74) in 226 career games.
Wichita returns to action tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m.to host the Allen Americans.
Join us for a pregame yoga session tomorrow night and meet a penguin from Tanganyika Wildlife Park. The yoga session starts at 5 p.m.
Images from this story
|
Wichita Thunder forward Joe Carroll
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 9, 2025
- Joe Carroll Returns to Wichita - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - January 9 - ECHL
- Stingrays vs Swamp Rabbits Game Rescheduled to April 13 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Swamp Rabbits Shuffle Weekend Games Due to Weather - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Kalamazoo Set to Host 2025 Warrior/ECHL Hockey Heritage Weekend - Kalamazoo Wings
- Officials Named for 2025 Warrior/ECHL Hockey Heritage Classic - ECHL
- Cast from Acclaimed TV Show 'The Chosen' Highlights Faith and Family Night - Wichita Thunder
- Ryan Cranford Lights the Lamp Twice, But Glads Stung 7-3 by the 'Rays - Atlanta Gladiators
- Americans Fire Head Coach B.J. Adams - Allen Americans
- Cyclones Blank Ghost Pirates, Win Fourth-Straight Game - Cincinnati Cyclones
- A Grand-O Night: Icemen Win 5-2 Led by Grando's Hat Trick - Jacksonville Icemen
- Americans Battle Back to Beat Wichita - Allen Americans
- Four Consecutive Goals and Two Multi-Point Nights Seal Blades Win - Florida Everblades
- Bison Defeated in Overtime against Toledo - Bloomington Bison
- Steelheads Fall on Wednesday Night to Everblades - Idaho Steelheads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.