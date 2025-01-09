Joe Carroll Returns to Wichita

Wichita Thunder forward Joe Carroll

Wichita Thunder forward Joe Carroll

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today that forward Joe Carroll has been loaned to the Thunder.

Carroll, 23, had the privilege of representing Team Canada at the 2024 Spengler Cup in Davos this past December.

Before leaving around the holidays, Carroll was red-hot. He has 10 points (6g, 4a) in nine games. Overall, Carroll has 14 points (8g, 6a) in 17 games for the Thunder.

In his career, Carroll has appeared in 69 games in the AHL with Belleville, Syracuse and San Jose, recording 30 points (15g, 15a). The Carp, Ontario native also has skated in 40 ECHL games with Orlando and Wichita, tallying 36 points (21g, 15a) and a +8 rating.

Prior to turning pro, Carroll played four seasons in the Ontario Hockey League with the Soo Greyhounds and Peterborough Petes. He racked up 142 points (68g, 74) in 226 career games.

Wichita returns to action tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m.to host the Allen Americans.

Join us for a pregame yoga session tomorrow night and meet a penguin from Tanganyika Wildlife Park. The yoga session starts at 5 p.m.

