Cyclones Blank Ghost Pirates, Win Fourth-Straight Game

January 9, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Savannah, Ga. - The Cincinnati Cyclones recorded their fourth-straight victory after defeating the Savannah Ghost Pirates, 1-0, on Wednesday night. The victory was highlighted by a 30-save shutout performance from Pavel Cajan, who led the Cyclones to their second shutout win of the 2024-25 regular season.

Cajan would be tested early, making seven saves in the first half of the period to keep the score level at 0-0. His saves included a backdoor chance that was denied by the netminder just minutes into regulation.

Cincinnati would storm back later in the period, generating offense in the Savannah end. Braeden Kressler would score at the 12:23 mark to make it 1-0, Cincinnati.

With his goal, Kressler now has seven points (4g, 3a) in seven games as a Cincinnati Cyclone. His tally would stand as his second game-winning goal of the season.

Immediately after the goal, the Cyclones would take two penalties to give Savannah a 5-on-3 power play late in the first period. Cajan and the Cyclones penalty killers would deny the Ghost Pirates to hold the lead into the first intermission.

After a scoreless second period, the Cyclones held on to their 1-0 lead. Savannah would outshoot Cincinnati 13-5 in the final frame, but the Cincinnati defense held on to win the game.

Savannah had chances in the dying minutes, including a power play late in the third. Cincinnati would kill all five penalties they took tonight, snapping Savannah's seven-game streak with power play goals.

With the shutout win, the Cyclones advance to 10-0-0-0 when leading after two periods. Cajan records his first shutout of the season in the win.

The Cincinnati Cyclones return to action this weekend, staying in the Peach State for a pair of games against the Atlanta Gladiators. The first of two meetings will take place on Saturday, January 11. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET and will be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network.

