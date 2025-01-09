Steelheads Fall on Wednesday Night to Everblades

January 9, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (17-13-3-0, 37pts) fell to the Florida Everblades (23-6-3-0, 49pts) Wednesday night by a final score of 4-0 in front of 5,220 fans at the Idaho Central Arena, the 52nd consecutive regular season sell-out. Idaho will host Florida Friday and Saturday night at 7:10 p.m.

Idaho trailed 2-0 after the first period as Gary Haden scored with 4:27 remaining in the frame then Logan Lambdin increased the lead with 1:44 left. Shots were 10-7 Florida.

Just 2:27 into the second period Haden grabbed his second of the game enhancing the Everblades lead to 3-0. With 7:21 left in the stanza Jordan Sambrook made it a 4-0 score. Shots were 12-11 Florida.

The Everblades would outshoot the Steelheads 11-10 in the final 20 minutes of play for a 4-0 shutout victory.

Tomas Sholl made 29 saves on 33 shots in the loss while Cam Johnson notched his fourth shutout of the year making 28 saves.

ICCU Three Stars

1) Gary Haden (FLA)

2) Cam Johnson (FLA)

3) Jordan Sambrook (FLA)

GAME NOTES

Idaho finished 0-for-2 on the power-play and 1-for-1 on the penalty kill

Florida outshot Idaho 33-28.

Romain Rodzisnki (IR), Francesco Arcuri (IR), Connor MacEachern (IR), Ty Pelton-Byce (IR), Hank Crone (IR), Nick Canade (IR), and Mark Olver (SICK) did not dress for Idaho.

Patrick Moynihan led all Idaho skaters with four shots.

