Ryan Cranford Lights the Lamp Twice, But Glads Stung 7-3 by the 'Rays

January 9, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (16-15-3-1) were defeated by the South Carolina Stingrays (20-9-2-1) by a final score of 7-3 on Wednesday evening, at Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia.

Drew DeRidder started in goal for the Gladiators, while Garin Bjorklund made his second start in under a week against Atlanta, for South Carolina.

Former Gladiator Micah Miller (11th) opened the scoring in the contest, as at 1:30, the Grand Rapids, Minnesota native deposited a cross-crease feed from the newest Stingray, Zac Funk.

At 12:35, Ben Hawerchuk (3), son of the hockey hall of famer Dale Hawerchuk, extended South Carolina's advantage to two. Captain Jacob Graves zipped a pass to the front, and Hawerchuk made no mistake.

On the next shift, the Gladiators would respond, as Ryan Cranford (5th) deflected a quick point shot from Derek Topatigh into the net, making it a 2-1 score at 12:54.

Less than two minutes later, the Stingrays had an odd-man rush, and Charlie Combs (9th) wired a wrist shot over the glove of Drew DeRidder from the right circle.

At 17:13, Erik Middendorf (14th) tapped in a back-door feed from line mate Josh Wilkins, putting the visitors up three goals.

In the second period, Kyler Kupka (15th) redirected his team-leading 15th goal into the net. Defenseman Jayden Lee let it rip from the high slot, and Kupka successfully tipped it past the Gladiator goaltender.

Then, at 8:59 of the second stanza of play, while shorthanded, Atlanta forward Carson Denomie (6th) shook loose on a breakaway, and fired a wrist shot past Bjorklund's blocker to make it a 5-2 score.

In the third, the Gladiators scored first, as Ryan Cranford (6th) would slide in his second goal in the contest, following a juicy rebound from Garin Bjorklund.

Within two and with the clock dwindling down, the Glads pulled their goaltender, Drew DeRidder, in favor of the extra attacker. Though Erik Middendorf narrowly missed the yawning cage, Josh Wilkins (10th) did not, successfully icing the game at 18:26.

Stingray captain Jacob Graves would another goal for good measure, as with just 38 seconds left, Graves powered his way towards the goal, executed a beautiful move, and finished it off to put the puck past an out-stretched Drew DeRidder.

Garin Bjorklund made 34 saves on 37 shots in the victory for the Stingrays, while Drew DeRidder, in the defeat for the Glads, stopped 30 of 36, while one goal was surrendered with the net empty.

On last night's performance, head coach Derek Nesbitt had this to say. "We didn't start on time, plain and simple. We can't expect to get behind and be let back in games every night."

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.