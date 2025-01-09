A Grand-O Night: Icemen Win 5-2 Led by Grando's Hat Trick

JACKSONVILLE, FL -- Chris Grando recorded his first career hat trick and added an assist o help guide the Icemen to a 5-2 victory over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits Wednesday night at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Grando began his scoring assault at 4:12 of the opening period, after he chased down the puck behind the net and successfully completed the wraparound attempt for the game's first goal.

Three minutes later, Grando struck again, once again chasing the rebound of his initial shot and hurling a second chance shot from a tough angle that clipped into the Greenville net to give the Icemen a 2-0 lead.

Nearly four minutes into the second period, Grando completed the natural hat trick after he led a shorthanded 2-on-1 rush into the zone. Grando eyed the trailer but called his own number and tucked a shot into the net past goaltender Jacob Ingham to make it a 3-0 game. The goal marked the first hat trick of Grando's professional career.

Just under 30 seconds later, on the same Greenville Power Play opportunity, Greenville got on the board with a tally from Carter Savoie to pull the Swamp Rabbits within two.

The Icemen reclaimed a three-goal edged at 14:37 of the middle frame when the Icemen worked the puck down low around the crease allowing Olivier Nadeau to score from the crease to put the count at 4-1. Grando added an assist on the play, to cap off his night with four points (3g, 1a)

Jacksonville connected again in the third, on a tally from Zach Jordan who flexed a shot from the slot to make it a 5-1 contest. The Swamp Rabbits would counter two minutes later with a shorthanded goal from Austin Saint to make it 5-2, but the Icemen locked the reminder of the game down to preserve the 5-2 win.

Matt Vernon earned the win making 23 saves, while Ingham takes the loss, allowing five goals on 38 shots.

The Icemen remain at home this Friday and Saturday for Lizard Kings Throwback Weekend. Game time for both games is set for 7:00 p.m.

