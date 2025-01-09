Swamp Rabbits Shuffle Weekend Games Due to Weather

January 9, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced the following schedule changes due to travel advisories instituted by local authorities, and safety for the community:

Friday, January 10th vs the South Carolina Stingrays will now be played on Sunday, April 13th, with puck drop set for 5:05 p.m. EST

Saturday, January 11th vs the Savannah Ghost Pirates will now be played on Saturday, February 15th, with puck drop set for 7:05 p.m. EST

"Stick It To Cancer Night", presented by Bon Secours, will be celebrated on February 15th

The Chris Janson Postgame Concert, presented by Carolina Handling and Busch Light, for this Saturday will now move to Sunday, February 23rd, against the Atlanta Gladiators as part of "Military Appreciation Weekend"

The game on Sunday, January 13th, against Savannah will be played as scheduled, with puck drop slated for 3:05 p.m. EST at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Tickets for either game are automatically valid for their new scheduled dates. For all additional ticket related questions, including game exchanges, please contact the Swamp Rabbits office at (864) 674-7825, or via email at info@swamprabbits.com.

