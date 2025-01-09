Kalamazoo Set to Host 2025 Warrior/ECHL Hockey Heritage Weekend

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, are set to host the ECHL's pinnacle event for this season, the 2025 Warrior / ECHL Hockey Heritage Weekend, January 17-18.

The full weekend of events will feature the VIP Welcome Reception, presented by AMI Graphics & Discover! Kalamazoo, on Thursday, January 16, the ECHL Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, presented by BFL Canada & Sutton Special Risk, on Friday, January 17, along with Fan Fest, the VIP Pre-Party, presented by the Fairly Group, and the Warrior / ECHL Hockey Heritage Game, presented by Discover! Kalamazoo & FireKeepers Casino Hotel, on Saturday, January 18.

For all information pertaining to the weekend of events, please click here to visit the 'Hockey Heritage Hub' at K-Wings.com.

Two ticket packages are also available for the weekend!

The Hockey Heritage Full Weekend Celebration Package includes one (1) ticket to the ECHL Hall of Fame Dinner on Friday January 17th at Radisson Plaza Hotel Ballroom, one game ticket for the Hockey Heritage Game on Jan. 18, one 50th Anniversary commemorative pin, one mini jersey retirement banner and entry into fanfest all for just $89!

The Hockey Heritage Game Ticket Package includes four (4) tickets to the Hockey Heritage Game on Jan. 18, four 50th Anniversary commemorative pins, and four mini jersey retirement banners for $89!

ECHL Hall of Fame Induction & Dinner - January 17

The 17th class of the ECHL Hall of Fame will be inducted on Friday, Jan. 17 at 6:00 p.m. at the Radisson Plaza Hotel, Arcadia Ballroom. Kalamazoo Wings Wall of Honor Member, Western Michigan University Athletics Hall of Famer and the fifth Black player in the National Hockey League, Bernie Saunders, will serve as the Keynote Speaker for the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, presented by BFL Canada & Sutton Special Risk.

Inductees

Alex Burrows: Player | Greenville, Baton Rouge, Columbia | 2002-05

Dave Gagnon: Player | Hampton, Toledo, Roanoke | 1990-2001

Jamey Hicks: Player | Birmingham, Arkansas | 1996-2002

Glen Thornborough: League Executive | 2000-08

Tickets for the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony & Dinner are available HERE.

Hockey Heritage Fan Fest - January 18

Fan Fest, presented by Discover! Kalamazoo & FireKeepers Casino Hotel, will begin at 2 p.m. to kick off the events leading up to the Hockey Heritage Game on Saturday, Jan. 18 at Wings Event Center, featuring trophies & memorabilia from the Hockey Hall of Fame on display, skating and games, and K-Wings player autographs. A game ticket to the Hockey Heritage Game is required for entry into Fan Fest. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets.

Throughout Fan Fest, there will be Hockey Hall of Fame memorabilia all over the concourse, and trophies including the Conn Smythe Trophy (Stanley Cup Playoffs MVP), Ted Lindsay Award (regular season NHL MVP) and Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy (NHL leading goal scorer) will be on display in Heritage Hall. Food and beverages will be available throughout the afternoon leading up to the game.

Full Fan Fest Event List:

Hockey Hall of Fame exhibits throughout the arena, plus the following trophies

Conn Smythe Trophy (Stanley Cup Playoffs MVP)

Ted Lindsay Award (NHL Regular Season MVP)

Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy (NHL leading goal scorer)

Turner Cup (IHL Championship, Kalamazoo won in 1979 & 1980)

Colonial Cup (UHL Championship, Kalamazoo won in 2006)

Food & Beverages will be available throughout the afternoon!

Other Fan Fest Activities

Open Skate from (skate rentals $5) 2-6 p.m.

K-Wings player autograph session from 4-5 p.m.

Slappy appearance at Fan Fest from 5-6 p.m.

Balloon Animal Artist 2-6 p.m.

Face Painting Artist 2-6 p.m.

Top Shot interactive games from 2-8 p.m.

Photo Booth

Bracelet making

Player (your) Introductions - Your chance to enter the arena like the players do! Capture the moment of a lifetime as you're introduced coming out of the team tunnel!

Lockerroom Tours from 2:30-3:45 - Go Behind the scenes

Other fun activities

**ALL Fan Fest events will stop from 6:45 until 7:15 p.m. for the Brent Jarrett No. 11 Jersey Retirement Ceremony **

Brent Jarrett Jersey Retirement - January 18 (PREGAME)

Brent Jarrett played six seasons for Kalamazoo (1981-82, 1983-87, 1988-89) and seved as an interim head coach. Jarretts stayed in Kalamazoo post playing career to raise his family and impact youth hockey development in the local community. Currently, Jarrett stands as the K-Wings' career assist leader (307), was the franchise's first-ever IHL MVP winner in 1981-82, sits No. 2 in single-season points (122) & assists (82), is No. 5 in career points (421), No. 13 in games played (369) and No. 14 in goals scored (114). Jarrett also averaged an astounding 1.14 points per game as a Wing to go along with four 70+ point campaigns.

2025 Warrior/ECHL Hockey Heritage Game - January 18 (7:15 p.m)

Kalamazoo takes on the Toledo Walleye in the 2025 Warrior / ECHL Hockey Heritage Game, presented by Discover! Kalamazoo & FireKeepers Casino Hotel, at 7:00 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18. Tickets for the game can be purchased HERE.

Both teams will wear specialty jerseys for the game, and the K-Wings' Hockey Heritage jerseys will be available via DASH auction from 7 p.m. on Gameday til Monday, January 20 at 7 p.m. The first 1,000 fans will receive a K-Wings 50th Anniversary commemorative pin & mini Brent Jarrett jersey retirement banner.

The game will be aired on NHL Network on Sunday, January 19.

