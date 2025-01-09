Cast from Acclaimed TV Show 'The Chosen' Highlights Faith and Family Night

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, are excited to announce the details for Faith and Family Night on Sunday, February 16.

The game will feature a special appearance by members of the cast of the acclaimed TV series, The Chosen. Little James, played by Jordan Walker Ross, and Thaddeus, played by Giavani Cairo will participate in a postgame Q&A session as well as a special meet and greet photo opportunity.

The Chosen is an American Christian historical drama television series about the life of Jesus. During the Thunder game, fans can catch a glimpse of the upcoming season.

Wichita returns to action tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m.to host the Allen Americans.

