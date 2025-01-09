Stingrays vs Swamp Rabbits Game Rescheduled to April 13

January 9, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and the AHL's Hershey Bears, announced a change to the team's 2024-25 regular season game schedule.

Due to winter weather in Greenville, tomorrow's matchup against the Swamp Rabbits has been rescheduled to Sunday, April 13, 2025, at 5:05 p.m. It will be South Carolina's final game of the 2024-25 regular season.

