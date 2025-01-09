ECHL Transactions - January 9

January 9, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, January 9, 2025:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Iowa:

Aidan Litke, F

Kalamazoo:

Ian Mackey, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

add Kishaun Gervais, F acquired from Tulsa 1/6

delete Chase Brand, F placed on reserve

delete James Marooney, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

Allen:

add Harrison Blaisdell, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Brian Chambers, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Atlanta:

add Brenden Datema, D activated from reserve

add Dylan Carabia, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Christian Hausinger, D placed on reserve

delete Eric Neiley, F placed on reserve

delete Dominiks Marcinkevics, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Bloomington:

add Sam Coatta, F activated from reserve

add Thomas Stewart, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Matt Staudacher, D placed on reserve

delete Jonny Evans, F placed on reserve

delete Case McCarthy, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

Cincinnati:

delete Vyacheslav Peksa, G recalled to Marlies by Maple Leafs

Idaho:

add Andrei Bakanov, F acquired from Fort Wayne 1/7

delete C.J. Walker, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Iowa:

add Dante Giannuzzi, G acquired from Worcester

add Gavin Hain, F assigned by Iowa Wild

add Matthew Sop, F assigned by Iowa Wild

add Aidan Litke, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Jonny Sorenson, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

add Andrew McLean, D activated from reserve

delete William Rousseau, G loaned to Iowa Wild

delete Hakon Nilsen, D placed on reserve

delete Brandon Yeamans, F placed on reserve

delete Timmy Kent, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Bogdans Hodass, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

Kalamazoo:

add Ian Mackey, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

Kansas City:

add Jack LaFontaine, G assigned by Coachella Valley

delete Brad Schoonbaert, F suspended by Kansas City

Rapid City:

add Jackson Leppard, F acquired from Bloomington 1/6

add Chase Pauls, D acquired from Bloomington 1/6

add Connor Murphy, G activated from reserve

add Jack Jeffers, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Garrett Klotz, F placed on reserve

delete Christian Propp, G placed on reserve

delete Matt Araujo, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Simon Boyko, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

delete Dustin Manz, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Savannah:

add Keith Kinkaid, G assigned by Charlotte

delete Cooper Black, G recalled to Charlotte by Florida

delete Evan Nause, D recalled to Charlotte by Florida

Trois-Rivières:

add Chris Jandric, D returned from bereavement leave

delete Chris Jandric, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

Wheeling:

delete Sam Ruffin, F suspended by Wheeling

Wichita:

add Joe Carroll, F assigned by San Jose Barracuda

delete Michal Stinil, F loaned to San Diego

Worcester:

add Dante Giannuzzi, G activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Dante Giannuzzi, G traded to Iowa

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.