ECHL Transactions - January 9
January 9, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, January 9, 2025:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Iowa:
Aidan Litke, F
Kalamazoo:
Ian Mackey, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
add Kishaun Gervais, F acquired from Tulsa 1/6
delete Chase Brand, F placed on reserve
delete James Marooney, D placed on 3-day injured reserve
Allen:
add Harrison Blaisdell, F activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Brian Chambers, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
Atlanta:
add Brenden Datema, D activated from reserve
add Dylan Carabia, D activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Christian Hausinger, D placed on reserve
delete Eric Neiley, F placed on reserve
delete Dominiks Marcinkevics, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
Bloomington:
add Sam Coatta, F activated from reserve
add Thomas Stewart, D activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Matt Staudacher, D placed on reserve
delete Jonny Evans, F placed on reserve
delete Case McCarthy, D placed on 3-day injured reserve
Cincinnati:
delete Vyacheslav Peksa, G recalled to Marlies by Maple Leafs
Idaho:
add Andrei Bakanov, F acquired from Fort Wayne 1/7
delete C.J. Walker, F placed on 14-day injured reserve
Iowa:
add Dante Giannuzzi, G acquired from Worcester
add Gavin Hain, F assigned by Iowa Wild
add Matthew Sop, F assigned by Iowa Wild
add Aidan Litke, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
add Jonny Sorenson, F activated from 3-day injured reserve
add Andrew McLean, D activated from reserve
delete William Rousseau, G loaned to Iowa Wild
delete Hakon Nilsen, D placed on reserve
delete Brandon Yeamans, F placed on reserve
delete Timmy Kent, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Bogdans Hodass, D placed on 14-day injured reserve
Kalamazoo:
add Ian Mackey, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
Kansas City:
add Jack LaFontaine, G assigned by Coachella Valley
delete Brad Schoonbaert, F suspended by Kansas City
Rapid City:
add Jackson Leppard, F acquired from Bloomington 1/6
add Chase Pauls, D acquired from Bloomington 1/6
add Connor Murphy, G activated from reserve
add Jack Jeffers, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Garrett Klotz, F placed on reserve
delete Christian Propp, G placed on reserve
delete Matt Araujo, D placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Simon Boyko, F placed on 14-day injured reserve
delete Dustin Manz, F placed on 14-day injured reserve
Savannah:
add Keith Kinkaid, G assigned by Charlotte
delete Cooper Black, G recalled to Charlotte by Florida
delete Evan Nause, D recalled to Charlotte by Florida
Trois-Rivières:
add Chris Jandric, D returned from bereavement leave
delete Chris Jandric, D placed on 3-day injured reserve
Wheeling:
delete Sam Ruffin, F suspended by Wheeling
Wichita:
add Joe Carroll, F assigned by San Jose Barracuda
delete Michal Stinil, F loaned to San Diego
Worcester:
add Dante Giannuzzi, G activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Dante Giannuzzi, G traded to Iowa
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 9, 2025
- ECHL Transactions - January 9 - ECHL
- Stingrays vs Swamp Rabbits Game Rescheduled to April 13 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Swamp Rabbits Shuffle Weekend Games Due to Weather - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Kalamazoo Set to Host 2025 Warrior/ECHL Hockey Heritage Weekend - Kalamazoo Wings
- Officials Named for 2025 Warrior/ECHL Hockey Heritage Classic - ECHL
- Cast from Acclaimed TV Show 'The Chosen' Highlights Faith and Family Night - Wichita Thunder
- Ryan Cranford Lights the Lamp Twice, But Glads Stung 7-3 by the 'Rays - Atlanta Gladiators
- Americans Fire Head Coach B.J. Adams - Allen Americans
- Cyclones Blank Ghost Pirates, Win Fourth-Straight Game - Cincinnati Cyclones
- A Grand-O Night: Icemen Win 5-2 Led by Grando's Hat Trick - Jacksonville Icemen
- Americans Battle Back to Beat Wichita - Allen Americans
- Four Consecutive Goals and Two Multi-Point Nights Seal Blades Win - Florida Everblades
- Bison Defeated in Overtime against Toledo - Bloomington Bison
- Steelheads Fall on Wednesday Night to Everblades - Idaho Steelheads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.