Americans Battle Back to Beat Wichita

January 9, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (10-17-5-0), ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, beat the Wichita Thunder (19-13-2-1) 5-3 on Wednesday night at CUTX Event Center.

Thunder forward Michal Stínil scored his 16th goal of the season at 7:30 of the opening period. Forward Nolan Burke would add to the Wichita total with his ninth of the season on the power play at the 6:18 mark. Wichita outshot the Americans 13-7 in the opening frame.

Forwards Brayden Watts (18:27) and Colin Jacobs (17:22) would score back-to-back Allen goals to tie the game at 2-2 in the second period. At the 8:50 mark, forward Kyle Crnkovic set up Brayden Watts for the go-ahead power play goal. Watts scored his 13th and 14th goals of the season while Colin Jacobs notched his fifth. Brayden Guy added his eighth goal of the season. Spencer Asuchak, Brayden Watts, and Mark Duarte all had two-point nights for Allen.

The Americans head to Wichita on Thursday as they open a two-game series Friday night against the Thunder.

Three Stars:

1. ALN - B. Watts

2. ALN - M. Duarte

3. WIC - P. Bates

