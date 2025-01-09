Bison Defeated in Overtime against Toledo

January 9, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington, Ill. - The Bloomington Bison suffered their first overtime loss this season in a 4-3 deficit against the Toledo Walleye on Wednesday night at Grossinger Motors Arena.

The first period saw a defensive battle with only 14 shots, 10 of which coming from Toledo. With 1:18 remaining in the frame, Jalen Smereck broke the scoreless tie with a one-timer goal. His fourth of the season was assisted by Brandon Hawkins and Trenton Bliss.

:57 into the second period, the scoring floodgates opened with the Bison tying the game. Blake McLaughlin deflected a Carter Berger shot to tie the game at one. Jonny Evans also assisted on McLaughlin's 10th of the year. Shortly following a 4-on-4 sequence, Carter Berger scored on a rush into the offensive zone for his third of the year at 6:13. Eddie Matsushima and McLaughlin assisted on the shorthanded goal to give the Bison a 2-1 lead. :41 later, Mitchell Lewandowski tied the game with a power play goal. His 14th of the year came from Tyler Spezia and Hawkins. With 1:44 remaining, Toledo regained their lead with a goal from Bliss. His 12th of the year came from Smereck and Hawkins to give the Walleye a 3-2 advantage headed into the third.

5:12 into the third period, Maxim Barbashev found Patrick Bajkov on the rush to tie the game at three. Bajkov's second of the year, and first as a Bison in his debut, was also assisted by Brett Budgell. The Bison outshot the Walleye 10-5 in the third but no resolution was found in regulation.

A penalty in overtime forced the Bison down a man which Toledo converted to win the game. Lewandowski scored the game winner on the power play for his second of the night and 13th of the season. Sam Craggs and Hawkins assisted on the goal with 1:22 remaining in the overtime.

Yaniv Perets stopped 30 of 34 shots in the overtime loss to move his record to 3-2-1. Carter Gylander turned aside 24 of 27 shots in the win to improve his record to 10-2-2. The Bison allowed three power play goals for the first time this season going 0-for-3 on the penalty kill. The power play was goalless on four chances.

On Friday night, the Bison faceoff at 6:15 p.m. against the Walleye at Huntington Center.

The Bison return to Grossinger Motors Arena on Saturday, January 11th at 7 p.m. for Star Wars Night! The team will wear specialty Star Wars themed jerseys that will be auctioned off following the game. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Make a Wish Foundation. Several Star Wars characters will be in attendance with a Star Wars themed game presentation.

