Four Consecutive Goals and Two Multi-Point Nights Seal Blades Win

January 9, 2025

BOISE, ID - Four consecutive goals split between the two first periods, featuring two multi-point Everblade performances propelled the Florida Everblades to a statement win over the Idaho Steelheads in the first meeting of their three-game series.

The Blades opened the first period much like they did in Saturday night's matchup against the Orlando Solar Bears, getting on the scoreboard first. However, unlike that game, they maintained their momentum and dominated the first 20 minutes with Gary Haden finding open ice to fire a wrist shot from the high slot off a feed from Jesse Lansdell, beating Steelheads goaltender Tomas Sholl for the first goal of the contest.

Less than three minutes later, Jordan Sambrook followed in Haden's footsteps with a wrist shot from just beyond the neutral zone; this time, however, Logan Lambdin got a piece of it, tipping the puck and redirecting both the shot and the scoreboard in favor of the Blades.

Florida finished the first period with momentum on their side and a 2-0 lead supported by

a strong showing in shots on goal- 10 for the Blades compared to just seven for the Steelheads.

Wasting no time in the middle frame, Haden struck again at the 2:27 mark, scoring his second of the game and the Blades' third. Connor Doherty and Colin Theisen each served as helpers and earned a point on the quick wrap-around tally.

Behind Haden, Sambrook became the second Everblade to register a multi-point night just 10 minutes later after making himself an option, slipping past Idaho's blueliners to bury Florida's fourth goal of the night past Sholl. Meanwhile, Blades Goaltender Cam Johnson maintained perfection, stopping all 18 of Idaho's shot attempts.

The third period remained scoreless, sealing a 4-0 victory and marking the first win of this stretch. Netminder Cam Johnson claimed his fourth shutout of the 2024-25 season, his first against the Steelheads, while setting the tone for two more contests against Idaho on Friday, January 10, and Saturday, January 11, both with puck drop scheduled for 9:05 EST.

