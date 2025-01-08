2024 Sack Leader Mike Wakefield Re-Signs with RedBlacks

January 8, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - After a season that saw him finish tied for the CFL lead in sacks, American defensive lineman Michael Wakefield is staying in the nation's capital, re-signing with the Ottawa REDBLACKS on a one-year deal.

"Mike's contributions as a leader on this team, as well as his tenacity in both defending the run and rushing the quarterback have served as critical components of our defence over the last two seasons," said REDBLACKS Head Coach Bob Dyce. "We are thrilled to have him back for 2025."

A product of Valdosta, Georgia, Wakefield signed with the REDBLACKS for a second stint on February 14, 2023. The 30-year-old enjoyed the most productive season of his career in 2024, finishing tied with teammate Lorenzo Mauldin for the CFL lead with a career-high eight sacks. Wakefield appeared in all 18 games, also recording three forced fumbles, and 30 tackles, as well as tallying a pair of sacks in Ottawa's East Semi-Final matchup with the Toronto Argonauts. For his efforts, Wakefield was named to the East Division All-CFL team for the first time in his career, and was Ottawa's unanimous nominee for Most Outstanding Defensive Player.

"I couldn't be happier to be staying in Ottawa," said Wakefield. "We're building something special here, and I can't wait to get back on the field with my teammates to build on the success we had last year."

Wakefield played his collegiate career at FIU from 2012 to 2015, before signing in the NFL with Washington as an undrafted free agent. He signed with the REDBLACKS on June 12, 2017, and remained with the team until 2021, helping them reach the 106th Grey Cup in 2018. Wakefield inked a deal with the Montreal Alouettes ahead of the 2021 campaign, where he remained until returning to Ottawa for the 2023 season. All told, he has appeared in 101 CFL games, racking up 164 total tackles, 30 sacks, three forced fumbles, and an interception.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from January 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.