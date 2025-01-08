Argos Sign Three Americans

January 8, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced today that the team has signed American RB Miyan Williams, American WR Dontay Demus Jr. and American LB Billy Shaeffer.

Williams (5'9"/225lbs) attended Ohio State (2020-2023) carrying the ball 258 times for 1,554 yards and 20 touchdowns in 31 career games for the Buckeyes. Williams also caught 18 passes for 143 yards. The Cincinnati native scored 14 touchdowns in 2022 and was named Third Team All-Big10.

Demus Jr. (6'3"/218lbs) played with both Ottawa and Edmonton in 2024 after stops with the Baltimore Ravens and Philadelphia Stars (USFL) in 2023. The Washington, D.C. native attended the University of Maryland (2018-2022) and over the course of 47 games, he caught 128 passes for 2,008 yards and 14 scores. Demus Jr. was an Honourable Mention All-Big 10 in 2019, 2020 and 2021. Had 7 games with 100+ receiving yards, the second most in Terrapin history.

Shaeffer (6'3"/218lbs) attended Lafayette College (2018-2023) where he played in 48 games and recorded 241 tackles, 36.5 for loss, 12.5 sacks, five interceptions, 12 forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries. After his senior season, the Pennsylvania native was named team MVP, First Team All-Patriot League, Second Team All-American, and a finalist for the FCS top defensive player award after an 83 tackle, 10 sack campaign.

