Elks Release DL Elliott Brown to Pursue NFL Opportunities

January 8, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks News Release







EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks have released American defensive lineman Elliot Brown in order for him to pursue NFL opportunities.

The Virginia graduate joined the Elks in 2023 as a free agent, suiting up for nine games in a rookie campaign in which he recorded 10 defensive tackles and two sacks. The 26-year-old emerged as a top pass rushing threat last season, tying for the Canadian Football League lead in sacks with eight, while amassing 44 defensive tackles.

Brown's sensational sophomore season saw him named to the West Division All-CFL Team for the first time in his career.

The Elks organization thanks Elliott for his two seasons in Green and Gold and wishes him the best in his NFL opportunities.

