National Defensive Lineman Benoit Marion Reups in Riderville

January 8, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed National defensive lineman Benoit Marion to a contract extension.

Marion (6'5-250) continues his time in Green and White after initially signing with the Club in October of 2024. He went on to play two regular season games earning four defensive tackles and one sack. He also suited up for both the Roughriders playoff games registering one defensive tackle.

Prior to joining the Roughriders, Marion spent time with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Toronto Argonauts in 2024, suiting up for nine games and registering six special teams tackles.

The Montreal native was originally selected the Alouettes in the third round, 25th overall, of the 2020 CFL Draft. He signed with Argos in October of 2021, and played 28 games in Double Blue from 2021-2024, earning seven defensive tackles, 12 special teams tackles, one sack and two forced fumbles. In 2022, he scored his first career touchdown when he recovered a blocked kick and returned it 24 yards to the endzone. Marion also won a Grey Cup Championship that season when the Argos beat the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 24-23.

Collegiately, Marion played four seasons at Montreal (2016-19), appearing in 25 games as a Carabin. He recorded 67 collegiate career tackles, including 20 tackles for a loss, and 11 sacks.

