Ozarks Lunkers Announce Stacie Wells as New General Manager for 2025 Season

January 8, 2025 - The Arena League (TAL)

Ozarks Lunkers News Release







Springfield, MO - The Ozarks Lunkers, professional arena football team competing in The Arena League, are excited to announce the appointment of Stacie Wells as the team's new General Manager for the 2025 season. Wells brings over two decades of experience in sports management, economic development, and community engagement to her role, marking a new chapter of leadership for the Lunkers.

Wells has dedicated 25 years of her career to the sports industry, including 13 years managing sports facilities and consulting on multi-million-dollar projects. Her extensive background includes overseeing operations at Springfield's Fieldhouse Sportscenter and Allison SportsTown, where she developed youth programs, cultivated partnerships, and enhanced customer experiences. A proven leader and strategic thinker, she is passionate about leveraging sports as a force for unity and growth.

"Sports have the power to bring people together like nothing else," said Wells. "They provide opportunities for connection, growth, and development. Even if you aren't directly connected to a sport, you are impacted by it."

Wells is committed to fostering a deeper connection between the Ozarks Lunkers and their community. Her vision includes strengthening community engagement, providing exceptional fan experiences, and positioning the Lunkers as a catalyst for economic growth in the region.

"The Lunkers are more than just a team - they are a driving force to build economic and community vitality," she added. "I'm excited to work with the team and our amazing fans. Together, we'll achieve great things and elevate the Lunkers to new heights."

Lunkers Owner Mark Burgess also shared his enthusiasm for Wells' appointment:

"There is so much more to running a professional football team than just getting players onto the field. The business acumen and management experience Stacie brings will only bolster our leadership team and allow our football staff to focus on the game. Her approach to leadership and her vision for the Lunkers will undoubtedly enhance what we bring to the Ozarks and help us deliver an even better sports product to the area in the next season."

The Ozarks Lunkers, who played their inaugural season in 2024, have become a growing force in the Springfield sports scene. The Arena League is quickly becoming recognized for its unique gameplay, family friendly atmosphere, and affordability that cannot be found elsewhere in professional football. The team continues to build momentum as they prepare for the 2025 season at Wilson Logistics Arena at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds.

For more information about the Lunkers or to secure season tickets, visit ozarkslunkers.com.

