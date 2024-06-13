Ozarks Lunkers to Celebrate Father's Day with Fans This Saturday at Second Game

June 13, 2024 - The Arena League (TAL)

Ozarks Lunkers News Release







Springfield, MO - The Ozarks Lunkers are thrilled to invite fans to an unforgettable Father's Day celebration this Saturday, June 15th, at the Wilson Logistics Arena. Fresh off their dominant 69-40 victory over the Iowa Woo in Game 1, the Lunkers are eager to continue their winning streak as they face off against the Duluth Harbor Monsters (0-1).

Event Details:

Tailgate Party: Kicking off at 3 PM and hosted by The Blind Community Thrift Store, this tailgate features live music, raffles, and much more. Proceeds from raffles and donations will support the Blind and Visually Impaired. The Tailgate Party and Concert are free!

Doors Open: 5:30 PM- fans can grab their seats and gear up for an evening of excitement!

Game Time: The highly anticipated match against the Duluth Harbor Monsters begins at 7 PM. Bring your family and friends to cheer on the Lunkers and celebrate Father's Day in style.

Exciting Prizes: Dads will have the chance to compete for incredible prizes, including:

A Sportsland Trick Your Truck package (SPRAY IN BED LINER, LEVELING KIT INSTALLED, 20" TIRE/WHEEL PACKAGE)

A brand new custom fit set of irons from Grips Golf

A Chopper Charter Helicopter ride

Door Prize: One lucky fan will walk away with a signed Travis Kelce Helmet and two free tickets to Home Game 3! To enter, you must attend Game 2- details and the winner announcement will take place at the game.

Celebrate Father's Day with the Ozarks Lunkers and make it an unforgettable event. Don't wait- buy your tickets now at bit.ly/lunkerstickets and join us for a day of fun, family, and football!

• Discuss this story on the The Arena League message board...





The Arena League Stories from June 13, 2024

Ozarks Lunkers to Celebrate Father's Day with Fans This Saturday at Second Game - Ozarks Lunkers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.