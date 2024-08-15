Caleb Scott Out as Lunkers GM

August 15, 2024 - The Arena League (TAL)

Ozarks Lunkers News Release







In line with our ongoing commitment to growth and success for the 2025 TAL season, we are announcing a key change in leadership.

Caleb Scott, who has served as our General Manager during the inaugural season, will no longer serve this role. The Lunkers organization is grateful to Caleb for his dedication and the significant contributions he has made in establishing the foundation of our team.

This decision, although a difficult one, was reached through deliberate collaboration and thoughtful consideration with input across the entire organization, and we believe it is the right move to ensure continued progress and future success for the Lunkers.

To our loyal fans, we extend our deepest gratitude for your unwavering support. As promised, we remain dedicated to change and strengthening the team to deliver an even more successful season in 2025.

Mark A. Burgess

Owner

Monica Henderson

Vice President/Owner

