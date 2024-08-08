Lunkers Look to Grow, Improve Results in Season Two

August 8, 2024 - The Arena League (TAL)

Ozarks Lunkers News Release







Lunkers Fans,

First, we want to thank you.

We are grateful to our fanbase. While our inaugural season did not end with a championship, the foundation of a championship program is clearly being built. We have cultivated one of the largest fan bases in the league, rivaling those in other leagues that have been established for decades, and we have done so through grassroots efforts, organically. Our attendance numbers have far exceeded expectations, achieving what was said to be impossible for at least two years. We also secured incredible corporate partnerships with some of the most renowned and respected companies in our region.

Even in the face of skepticism, the product has proven successful.

In season 2, we know what we need to deliver on.

Ending the season 3-6, on a 5-game losing streak, is not acceptable for our organization. Changes will be made, and we will exhaust every avenue to determine how we arrived at this result and how we can adapt and overcome. All teams experience injuries, and while some of ours were to key positions and impact players, it does not excuse the results of our season. That does not mean we are not proud of our team, because the athleticism of our players was only rivaled by their integrity. Moving forward, we are determined to win, and win the right way.

This may be the end of the inaugural season, but it is not the end of the Ozarks Lunkers! There will be changes. There will be growth. We are committed to building a championship team, and we will not rest until we achieve that goal.

Thank you for your support.

Mark A. Burgess - Owner

Monica Henderson - VP/Owner

