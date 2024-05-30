Ozarks Lunkers Set for Home Opener Against the Iowa Woo this Saturday

May 30, 2024 - The Arena League (TAL)

Ozarks Lunkers News Release







Springfield, MO - The stage is set for the Ozarks Lunkers' inaugural season as they take on the visiting Iowa Woo on Saturday, June 1st, at the Wilson Logistics Arena at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds.

Tickets are still available for purchase online at bit.ly/lunkerstickets and will also be sold at the door. The festivities begin early with an official tailgate party hosted by The Blind Community Thrift Store, starting at 3 PM. Fans can enjoy live music, food, drinks, bounce houses, face painting, and meet-and-greets with the Princesses of the 417, who will be on hand for photo opportunities.

The stadium doors open at 6:30 PM, and the excitement continues with game time festivities beginning at 7:00 PM. The highlight of the evening will be NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith performing the inaugural coin toss, setting the stage for an action-packed game.

Attendees can look forward to a thrilling football experience, complete with a Boat Raffle, Peyton Manning Helmet giveaway, and of course, high-energy football action on the field. For a complete look at the official roster, visit ozarkslunkers.com/roster.

Don't miss out on this historic event that promises to be a sporting spectacle the community will be proud of. Come support your hometown Ozarks Lunkers and be part of the excitement this Saturday!

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, June 1st

Location: Wilson Logistics Arena at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds

Tailgate Party: Starts at 3 PM

Doors Open: 6:30 PM

Game Time: 7:00 PM

