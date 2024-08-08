Goats Look Forward to 2025

August 8, 2024 - The Arena League (TAL)

Kansas City Goats News Release







TO OUR FANS & SPONSORS

While our season did not end the way we had hoped, we are thrilled at the reception of the Goats by Kansas City.

Our inaugural season had some speed bumps beginning with being unable to play in our home arena, the entire organization stepped up to ensure our season would be completed for our fans.

We have several high caliber players that will be returning next season and the Goats have retained Head Coach Dorsey Golston III for the 2025 season.

The Goats do have a handful of options for a home arena in 2025 and a decision will be made in the coming weeks. Our priorities for our home arena include a central location, convenient parking, affordable concessions and fan friendly ticket fees.

We are proud of this inaugural season and know we will only grow from here.

We will see you all very soon.

