Premier Lacrosse League Announces Rosters for 2025 Lexus Championship Series
January 9, 2025 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) News Release
LOS ANGELES - The Premier Lacrosse League's Boston Cannons, New York Atlas, Maryland Whipsnakes, and Utah Archers have released their rosters for the 2025 Lexus Championship Series. The top four teams from the 2024 PLL season will compete February 11-17, 2025 at The St. James in Springfield, Va. in Olympic Sixes, the game format set to bring lacrosse back to the Olympics for the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Games.
The 2025 Lexus Championship Series will be the first to feature a returning Championship Series title winner in the Boston Cannons, and reigning PLL Championship team in the Utah Archers. The New York Atlas qualified for the Lexus Championship Series after finishing the 2024 PLL regular season ranked first overall, bouncing back from a 2-8 season in 2023 to finish the 2024 season 7-3, earning a PLL semifinal berth. The fourth ranked Maryland Whipsnakes ultimately defeated the Atlas in the semifinals to appear in their first PLL Championship game since 2021.
"These four teams were built to showcase the speed, skill, and athleticism that define Olympic Sixes play at our 2025 Lexus Championship Series," said Paul Rabil, co-founder and President of the Premier Lacrosse League. "This tournament offers a glimpse into the future of lacrosse on the Olympic stage. We're excited to highlight elite talent, groundbreaking strategies, and the fast-paced, high-scoring action as teams compete for their cities and a Lexus Championship Series title."
New in 2025, the PLL has expanded Lexus Championship Series travel rosters to include an additional reserve player, 13 in total - gameday rosters will still comprise 12 players, including two goaltenders. The addition of the reserve player is designed to support player rest and recovery.
Two clubs will see temporary coaching changes for the Lexus Championship Series - Steven Brooks will serve as acting head coach for the New York Atlas, assisted by Tyler Low. Brooks led the Atlas to the final of the 2023 Championship Series. Additionally, Brodie Merrill will rejoin the Boston Cannons as acting assistant coach - Merrill was part of the staff that led the Cannons to their first Championship Series title last year.
The PLL debuted the sixes format Championship Series in 2023, where the Chrome Lacrosse Club won the inaugural Championship Series Trophy. In 2024, the Boston Cannons took home the Championship Series in a 23-22 overtime thriller against the Philadelphia Waterdogs. Averaging nearly twice as many scores per game than the traditional field format, Olympic Sixes is marked by fast-paced, dynamic play set to return lacrosse to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games for the first time since 1948.
Tickets for the 2025 Lexus Championship Series are on sale now. To learn more, visit https://premierlacrosseleague.com/championship-series.
2025 Lexus Championship Series Rosters
Boston Cannons - Head Coach: Brian Holman; Acting Assistant Coach: Brodie Merrill
Marcus Holman
Asher Nolting
Alexander Vardaro
Matt Campbell
Ryan Drenner
Will Manny
Jeff Trainor
Ethan Rall
Bubba Fairman
Carter Parlette
Chris Aslanian
Colin Kirst
Adam Ghitelman
New York Atlas - Acting Head Coach: Steven Brooks; Acting Assistant Coach: Tyler Low
Dylan Molloy
Ronan Jacoby
Tyler Carpenter
Payton Rezanka
Chet Comizio
Keegan Khan
Xander Dickson
Koby Smith
Bryan Costabile
Myles Jones
Connor Shellenberger
Liam Entenmann
JC Higginbotham
Maryland Whipsnakes - Head Coach: Jim Stagnitta; Assistant Coach: P.T. Ricci
Ryan Conrad
Roman Puglise
Dylan Pallonetti
Tate Gallagher
Jack Koras
Colin Heacock
TJ Malone
Jacob Angelus
Matt Rambo
Wheaton Jackoboice
Brad Smith
Brendan Krebs
Will Mark
Utah Archers - Head Coach: Chris Bates; Assistant Coach: Brian Kavanagh
Grant Ament
Ryan Ambler
Mac O'Keefe
Ryan Aughavin
Cole Williams
Piper Bond
Matt Moore
Mason Woodward
Beau Pederson
Jack Vanoverbeke
Connor Maher
Nick Washuta
Jack Runkel
