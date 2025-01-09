Premier Lacrosse League Announces Rosters for 2025 Lexus Championship Series

January 9, 2025 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) News Release







LOS ANGELES - The Premier Lacrosse League's Boston Cannons, New York Atlas, Maryland Whipsnakes, and Utah Archers have released their rosters for the 2025 Lexus Championship Series. The top four teams from the 2024 PLL season will compete February 11-17, 2025 at The St. James in Springfield, Va. in Olympic Sixes, the game format set to bring lacrosse back to the Olympics for the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Games.

The 2025 Lexus Championship Series will be the first to feature a returning Championship Series title winner in the Boston Cannons, and reigning PLL Championship team in the Utah Archers. The New York Atlas qualified for the Lexus Championship Series after finishing the 2024 PLL regular season ranked first overall, bouncing back from a 2-8 season in 2023 to finish the 2024 season 7-3, earning a PLL semifinal berth. The fourth ranked Maryland Whipsnakes ultimately defeated the Atlas in the semifinals to appear in their first PLL Championship game since 2021.

"These four teams were built to showcase the speed, skill, and athleticism that define Olympic Sixes play at our 2025 Lexus Championship Series," said Paul Rabil, co-founder and President of the Premier Lacrosse League. "This tournament offers a glimpse into the future of lacrosse on the Olympic stage. We're excited to highlight elite talent, groundbreaking strategies, and the fast-paced, high-scoring action as teams compete for their cities and a Lexus Championship Series title."

New in 2025, the PLL has expanded Lexus Championship Series travel rosters to include an additional reserve player, 13 in total - gameday rosters will still comprise 12 players, including two goaltenders. The addition of the reserve player is designed to support player rest and recovery.

Two clubs will see temporary coaching changes for the Lexus Championship Series - Steven Brooks will serve as acting head coach for the New York Atlas, assisted by Tyler Low. Brooks led the Atlas to the final of the 2023 Championship Series. Additionally, Brodie Merrill will rejoin the Boston Cannons as acting assistant coach - Merrill was part of the staff that led the Cannons to their first Championship Series title last year.

The PLL debuted the sixes format Championship Series in 2023, where the Chrome Lacrosse Club won the inaugural Championship Series Trophy. In 2024, the Boston Cannons took home the Championship Series in a 23-22 overtime thriller against the Philadelphia Waterdogs. Averaging nearly twice as many scores per game than the traditional field format, Olympic Sixes is marked by fast-paced, dynamic play set to return lacrosse to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games for the first time since 1948.

Tickets for the 2025 Lexus Championship Series are on sale now. To learn more, visit https://premierlacrosseleague.com/championship-series.

2025 Lexus Championship Series Rosters

Boston Cannons - Head Coach: Brian Holman; Acting Assistant Coach: Brodie Merrill

Marcus Holman

Asher Nolting

Alexander Vardaro

Matt Campbell

Ryan Drenner

Will Manny

Jeff Trainor

Ethan Rall

Bubba Fairman

Carter Parlette

Chris Aslanian

Colin Kirst

Adam Ghitelman

New York Atlas - Acting Head Coach: Steven Brooks; Acting Assistant Coach: Tyler Low

Dylan Molloy

Ronan Jacoby

Tyler Carpenter

Payton Rezanka

Chet Comizio

Keegan Khan

Xander Dickson

Koby Smith

Bryan Costabile

Myles Jones

Connor Shellenberger

Liam Entenmann

JC Higginbotham

Maryland Whipsnakes - Head Coach: Jim Stagnitta; Assistant Coach: P.T. Ricci

Ryan Conrad

Roman Puglise

Dylan Pallonetti

Tate Gallagher

Jack Koras

Colin Heacock

TJ Malone

Jacob Angelus

Matt Rambo

Wheaton Jackoboice

Brad Smith

Brendan Krebs

Will Mark

Utah Archers - Head Coach: Chris Bates; Assistant Coach: Brian Kavanagh

Grant Ament

Ryan Ambler

Mac O'Keefe

Ryan Aughavin

Cole Williams

Piper Bond

Matt Moore

Mason Woodward

Beau Pederson

Jack Vanoverbeke

Connor Maher

Nick Washuta

Jack Runkel

• Discuss this story on the Premier Lacrosse League message board...





Premier Lacrosse League Stories from January 9, 2025

Premier Lacrosse League Announces Rosters for 2025 Lexus Championship Series - PLL

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.