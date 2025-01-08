Guelph Storm Mourns the Loss of Kyle Tossell

January 8, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







The Guelph Storm Hockey Club lost a member of our family earlier this week with the sudden passing of Kyle Tossell - AKA "K-Toss" the Official DJ of the Guelph Storm.

Kyle originally joined the team in the late 1990s as a stick boy including 1997-98 when he was part of the Storm's first OHL Championship team. Nearly 25 years later, Kyle returned to our organization as our DJ - live from the Loft Stage for afternoon games. Kyle's energy, positivity and passion for DJing and the Storm will be greatly missed by the team and our fans.

On behalf of the entire organization and our fans, we offer our prayers and condolences to Kyle's daughter Mya, Kyle's best friend and Mya's mother Julie and his family and friends during this very difficult time.

