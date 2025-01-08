Kingston Acquires 2025 Draft Pick from Windsor in Exchange for Luke McNamara
January 8, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kingston Frontenacs News Release
Kingston, ON - Frontenacs GM Kory Cooper has made a trade with the Windsor Spitfires sending forward Luke McNamara to the Spits in exchange for a 2025 5th round pick (NIAG).
McNamara appeared in 85 games over two season for the Frontenacs scoring 16 goals and 31 assists.
"We want to thank Luke for his contribution to the Frontenacs organization and to the Kingston community." said Cooper. "We wish him the best of luck in Windsor."
The OHL trade deadline is Friday, January 10th at 12 PM. Stay tuned to www.kingstonfrontenacs.com for the latest news and updates.
